Today in high school sports: Dec. 29, 2017

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:
Girls’ basketball
P-O wins West Branch Tournament championship
MORRISDALE Behind a game-high 18 points from Halle Herrington, the Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball team cruised past Bald Eagle Area 46-25 Friday to capture the West Branch Tournament title.
P-O trailed 10-9 after the first quarter but bounced back with a vengeance. The Lady Mounties outscored BEA 37-15 over the final three quarters.
Three players finished with eight points apiece for P-O, including Cassidy Hughes, Lacey Potter and Lindsey Bordas. Bald Eagle Area’s Alexis Bucha and Rachel Veneziano also paced their team with a team-high eight points apiece.
Boys’ basketball
3rd quarter dooms SJCA
BOALSBURG Jack Mangene scored a game-high 22 points for St. Joseph’s, but it wasn’t enough in the 59-56 loss to Neumann Regional.
SJCA led 29-24 at halftime, but fell behind after Neumann Regional outscored it 18-9 in the third quarter.
Ethan Khoza added 12 points in the loss.
The Wolves (4-3) will next take on Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
Wrestling
BEA finishes 2nd in tourney
MANHEIM Bald Eagle Area finished with three individual champs and a runner-up in its second-place team finish Friday at the 10-team Manheim Holiday Tournament.
The Eagles finished with 192.5 points, behind only team champ Manheim Central (199.5).
Seth Koleno wound up 3-0 and grabbed both the title at 138 and the tournament Sportsmanship Award. Cooper Gilham (2-0, 106 pounds) and Garrett Rigg (3-0, 145) also won their respective weight classes.
Gage McClenahan (152) finished second in the tournament, falling 5-2 in a decision to Palisades’ Nathan Haubert, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Both McClenahan and Haubert were state place-winners last season.
BEA will next take on Tyrone on Wednesday.
P-O heading into Day 2 in 7th place
LANCASTER Philipsburg-Osceola still boasts six wrestlers who remain alive in the Conestoga Valley Tournament, as it stands in seventh place among the 26-team field.
No Mounties remain undefeated, but six have just one loss — including Chase Chapman (2-1, 120 pounds), Hunter Weitosh (3-1, 126), Matt Johnson (2-1, 152), Brandon Anderson (4-1, 195), Josh Hubler (2-1, 220) and Jordan Smith (2-1, 285).
Central Mountain leads the 26-team field, with Central Dauphin right behind it. Bellefonte is 16th after the first day.
The tournament continues Saturday.
