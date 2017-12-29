Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington, seen here last season, scored a game-high 18 points Friday to help guide her team past Bald Eagle Area 46-25 to capture the West Branch Tournament title.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington, seen here last season, scored a game-high 18 points Friday to help guide her team past Bald Eagle Area 46-25 to capture the West Branch Tournament title. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington, seen here last season, scored a game-high 18 points Friday to help guide her team past Bald Eagle Area 46-25 to capture the West Branch Tournament title. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Dec. 29, 2017

From CDT staff reports

December 29, 2017 11:24 PM

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:

Girls’ basketball

P-O wins West Branch Tournament championship

MORRISDALE Behind a game-high 18 points from Halle Herrington, the Philipsburg-Osceola girls’ basketball team cruised past Bald Eagle Area 46-25 Friday to capture the West Branch Tournament title.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

P-O trailed 10-9 after the first quarter but bounced back with a vengeance. The Lady Mounties outscored BEA 37-15 over the final three quarters.

Three players finished with eight points apiece for P-O, including Cassidy Hughes, Lacey Potter and Lindsey Bordas. Bald Eagle Area’s Alexis Bucha and Rachel Veneziano also paced their team with a team-high eight points apiece.

Boys’ basketball

3rd quarter dooms SJCA

BOALSBURG Jack Mangene scored a game-high 22 points for St. Joseph’s, but it wasn’t enough in the 59-56 loss to Neumann Regional.

SJCA led 29-24 at halftime, but fell behind after Neumann Regional outscored it 18-9 in the third quarter.

Ethan Khoza added 12 points in the loss.

The Wolves (4-3) will next take on Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.

Wrestling

BEA finishes 2nd in tourney

MANHEIM Bald Eagle Area finished with three individual champs and a runner-up in its second-place team finish Friday at the 10-team Manheim Holiday Tournament.

The Eagles finished with 192.5 points, behind only team champ Manheim Central (199.5).

Seth Koleno wound up 3-0 and grabbed both the title at 138 and the tournament Sportsmanship Award. Cooper Gilham (2-0, 106 pounds) and Garrett Rigg (3-0, 145) also won their respective weight classes.

Gage McClenahan (152) finished second in the tournament, falling 5-2 in a decision to Palisades’ Nathan Haubert, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Both McClenahan and Haubert were state place-winners last season.

BEA will next take on Tyrone on Wednesday.

P-O heading into Day 2 in 7th place

LANCASTER Philipsburg-Osceola still boasts six wrestlers who remain alive in the Conestoga Valley Tournament, as it stands in seventh place among the 26-team field.

No Mounties remain undefeated, but six have just one loss — including Chase Chapman (2-1, 120 pounds), Hunter Weitosh (3-1, 126), Matt Johnson (2-1, 152), Brandon Anderson (4-1, 195), Josh Hubler (2-1, 220) and Jordan Smith (2-1, 285).

Central Mountain leads the 26-team field, with Central Dauphin right behind it. Bellefonte is 16th after the first day.

The tournament continues Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

    Bellefonte's softball team gave Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of Mikayla Focht, who recently passed away in an ATV crash. Mikayla was a senior at Hollidaysburg and was committed to playing at Saint Francis in college.

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video