Tracking the area’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Dec. 31

With a slew of tournaments before the new year, there was a lot of movement atop the leaderboards this past week.
After being left off the wins leaderboard a week ago, St. Joseph’s Ammon Ohl sky-rocketed to a five-way tie at No. 2 after securing four individual victories and the 106-pound title in the Mount Mat Madness tournament in Baltimore. Ohl also strengthened his resume by making sure those four wins all came by fall.
Ohl is now also No. 1 in the category of most pins countywide by an even larger margin. His 10 pins are four more than the current runners-up, Bald Eagle Area’s Seth Koleno and Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jordan Smith.
Ohl’s most important pin of the tournament came in the finals. He was trailing Benedictine Prep’s Brenden Barnes 5-3 with about 35 seconds left in the match, when Ohl caught Barnes while looking for a reversal and stuck him in 5:22.
Several other county teams also took part in tournaments and recorded top-5 finishes. Bald Eagle Area finished second in the Manheim Lions Holiday Tournament, State College tied for fifth in the Governor Mifflin Holiday Tournament, and the Wolves finished third in the prestigious Mount Mat Madness. Philipsburg-Osceola placed ninth in the Conestoga Valley Holiday Wrestling Classic, and Bellefonte was 16th.
For the first time this year, all the wrestlers in the top 10 of wins now have double-digit victories. The Wolves’ Zach Witmer took over the top spot by racking up six wins this past week. Witmer is two ahead of a quintet of wrestlers that have 12 wins, including BEA’s Garrett Rigg and four of Witmer’s teammates (Caleb Dowling, Malachi DuVall, Ohl and Jacob Powers).
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Brandon Anderson made a big leap up to a tie for eighth with 10 wins by going 7-1 at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic. He is tied with Bellefonte’s Max Mondy and St. Joseph’s Ethan Kauffman.
For the second week in a row, we’ve also had a change at the top of the major decisions list. Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner opened up his Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic with a 10-2 win over Huntingdon’s Joey Bailey. He did the same thing to open up his consolation bracket with a 12-1 victory over Central York’s Orion Musti. Richner went on to finish seventh at 152 pounds.
The quickest pins list keeps getting shorter as the No. 10 time on the list is 27 seconds. The Mounties’ Chase Chapman joins the Red Raiders’ Cole Stewart as the only county wrestlers to have their name on the list twice. Chapman earned a pin in 19 seconds to advance to the quarterfinals of the 120-pound bracket at the Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic. Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman (15 seconds) and Bald Eagle Area’s Alex Holt (19 seconds) were also new additions to the top 10.
Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609, @ncoblercdt
High school wrestling
Wins
Name
School
Total
1. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
14
T2. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
12
T2. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
12
T2. Malachi Duvall (132)
St. Joseph’s
12
T2. Ammon Ohl (106)
St. Joseph’s
12
T2. Jacob Powers (138)
St. Joseph’s
12
7. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
11
T8. Max Mondy (220)
Bellefonte
10
T8. Brandon Anderson (195)
Philipsburg-Osceola
10
T8. Ethan Kauffman (113)
St. Joseph’s
10
Pins
Name
School
Total
1. Ammon Ohl (106)
St. Joseph’s
10
T2. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
6
T2. Jordan Smith (285)
Philipsburg-Osceola
6
T4. Cooper Gilham (106)
Bald Eagle Area
5
T4. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
5
T4. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
5
T4. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
5
T4. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
5
T4. Malachi Duvall (132)
St. Joseph’s
5
T4. Jacob Powers (138)
St. Joseph’s
5
T4. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
5
Fastest Pin
Name
School
Total
1. Jackson Heasley (285)
State College
:06
2. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:09
3. Chase Chapman (126)
Philipsburg-Osceola
:10
4. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
:14
T5. Ethan Rossman (170)
Bellefonte
:15
T5. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:15
T7. Alex Holt (132)
Bellefonte
:19
T7. Chase Chapman (126)
Philipsburg-Osceola
:19
9. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
:24
T10. 2 wrestlers
:27
Technical Falls
Name
School
Total
1. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
4
2. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
3
T3. Cooper Gilham (106)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T3. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T3. Ryan Smith (132)
Bellefonte
2
T3. Baylor Shunk (113)
Penns Valley
2
T3. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
2
T8. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
1
T8. Ethan Rossman (170)
Bellefonte
1
T8. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
1
T8. Ethan Kauffman (113)
St. Joseph’s
1
T8. Jacob Powers (132)
St. Joseph’s
1
Major Decisions
Name
School
Total
1. Ethan Richner (152)
Bellefonte
4
T2. Dylan Bisel (182)
Bald Eagle Area
3
T2. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
3
T4. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T4. Max Mondy (220)
Bellefonte
2
T4. Ethan Rossman (170)
Bellefonte
2
T4. Matt Johnson (152)
Philipsburg-Osceola
2
T4. Ian Klinger (170)
Philipsburg-Osceola
2
T4. Keegan Rothrock (160)
St. Joseph’s
2
T4. Lance Urbas (160)
State College
2
T4. Ian Barr (170)
State College
2
