Today in high school sports: Jan. 3, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports around Centre County — that isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Wednesday:
Girls’ basketball
SJCA girls’ basketball wins nail-biter over Moshannon Valley to stay perfect
HOUTZDALE Brynn Hershbine knocked down two free throws with 13 seconds left to lift the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy girls’ basketball team to a 38-36 win over Moshannon Valley on Wednesday night.
The Lady Wolves improved their record to 5-0 this season.
Selena Mann led St. Joseph’s with 13 points, and Denaya Poston-Cooper added 12 points. The Lady Wolves finished 10-for-15 from the foul line as a team in the close win.
Herrington hits 31 in P-O loss
MARTINSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington once again finished with a game high — this time 31 points — but it wasn’t enough in the Lady Mounties’ 70-40 loss to Central.
No Lady Mountie outside of Herrington scored more than five points. Four Central players reached double digits.
Boys’ basketball
P-O can’t overcome slow 1st
BROOKVILLE Philipsburg-Osceola fell behind early and couldn’t make up for the deficit in the 59-40 loss to Brookville.
The Mounties trailed 18-8 after the first quarter.
Senior Marcus Wisor paced the Mounties by scoring half — 20 — of their 40 points. Philipsburg-Osceola is 2-6 on the season.
Rams fall at home
SPRING MILLS Penns Valley’s Logan Snyder and Cameron Shaffer combined to score 26 of their team’s 42 points in the Rams’ 47-42 loss to Bellwood-Antis.
Snyder finished with 16 points, while Shaffer added 10. No other Ram had more than six.
Penns Valley is 3-4 on the season.
4th quarter dooms Bellefonte
JUNIATA Bellefonte watched its small lead dissolve in the final quarter in Juniata’s 47-41 comeback win over the Red Raiders.
Bellefonte carried a 33-30 advantage into the final period, but Juniata ended the game on a 17-8 run to steal the victory.
Bellefonte’s Caleb Rockey scored 14 points, and Nate Tice added in 11 the loss.
Wrestling
BEA rolls
WINGATE Bald Eagle Area cruised to a 74-6 win over Tyrone.
Seth Koleno (138), Garrett Rigg (145), Richard Taylor (170), Dylan Bisel (182), David Close (195), Kurtis Hall (285) and Lucas Holderman (132) each won by pin for the Eagles.
BEA’s Curtis Gilham won by major decision at 106, and Garrett Giedroc won by major decision at 113.
Penns Valley falls to Clearfield
CLEARFIELD The Rams lost three bouts by forfeit, and that proved to be the difference in a 37-32 loss to Clearfield.
Penns Valley still led 32-25 with two bouts left, but back-to-back pins doomed the county team.
Among the Rams who finished with falls were Clayton Royer (132), Abraham Allebach (160) and Dillon Covalt (285).
Penns Valley (1-2) will take take part in the Anthracite Duals on Saturday.
Boys’ swimming
State College cruises past 2 others
STATE COLLEGE Matt Brownstead paced the Little Lions on Tuesday with first-place times in the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle as his team swam past Bellefonte 82-16 and dominated Mifflin County 86-15 in a tri-meet.
State College won all but one event Tuesday. Bellefonte’s Brian Feldman finished first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.40 seconds.
The Little Lions (5-0) will take next part in the Bucknell Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Girls’ swimming
Lady Little Lions win tri-meet
STATE COLLEGE Catherine Caswell and Grace Dangelo both won two individual events apiece to help the Lady Little Lions nearly sweep every top time Tuesday in the tri-meet against Bellefonte and Mifflin County — whom they beat 70-23 and 67-26, respectively.
Bellefonte’s 200 freestyle relay team was the only non-State College team or individual to collect first place.
Caswell won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke events, while Dangelo took first in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
State College remains a perfect 5-0 on the season.
