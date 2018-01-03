Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling pummels Central in win punctuated by pins

According to Philipsburg-Osceola wrestling coach Brad Pataky, “Wrestling, or any other sport for that matter, is 85 to 90 percent mental and the rest is physical.”
The Mounties had the physical part down pat Wednesday night against Central, racking up seven pins in a 56-20 rout of Central.
And, as Central coach Dave Mako put it, “(Seven) pins are too much.”
Yet the Dragons registered the first pin when Logan Marko decked Tristan Beauseigneur in 2 minutes, 24 seconds of their meet-opening bout at 160 pounds.
But the Mounties answered with pins from Ian Klinger in 42 seconds over Kasen Deterline at 170 and from Kyle Taylor followed in 2:31 over Mikal Fowkes at 182. That gave P-O the lead permanently.
“Kyle wrestled a more controlled match than we’re used to seeing,” Pataky said. “He looked like a completely different wrestler, more poised.”
The Mounties picked up a pair of forfeits at 195 and 185, sandwiched around a 6-1 decision by Josh Hubler over Damien Kocher at 220. Hubler scored the deciding points with a takedown and two back points in the third period. Following the bout, which was a little chippy, each wrestler was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, costing each team a point.
Neither Pataky nor Marko could recall having seen a point taken from each team after a bout was concluded.
After P-O’s Jordan Smith got a forfeit at 285, Central’s Dan Crouch majored Nick Bryan, 11-3 at 106, getting six points on three takedowns.
The Mounties then went on a pin spree as Aaron Foster pinned Camden Leach in 1:56 at 113, Chase Chapman decked Mason Daniels in 2:31 at 120, and Hunter Weitoish put away Ethan Brandt in 1:31.
At 132, Central’s Bradon Swab needed only 40 seconds to pin Cole Hoover for Central’s final points.
Alex Dunkelbarger and Matt Johnson finished the meet with falls for the Mounties.
“That was Alex’s first varsity competition and he didn’t wrestle like a novice,” Pataky added. “The guys came out looking for bonus points. That’s one thing we talk about in the (practice) room is getting bonus points. We were able to get a lot of them at the Conestoga Valley tournament, and that’s a great mentality to have.
“The kids are starting to pick up on that with each competition.”
