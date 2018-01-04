High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Jan. 4, 2018

From CDT staff reports

January 04, 2018 11:46 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:

Girls’ basketball

CCCA slips past Grace Prep

STATE COLLEGE Centre County Christian Academy’s Hannah Crafts and Cassandra Poorman combined for 31 of their team’s 35 points to lead it to a 35-28 victory Thursday over the Grace Prep girls’ basketball team.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Crafts had a game-high 18 points, while Poorman added 13. Becca Seibel paced the Lady Wolves with 10 points.

Grace Prep took the early lead and led 20-17 at halftime, but CCCA outscored it in the second half by an 18-8 margin.

Penns Valley suffers 1st loss

SPRING MILLS After a lopsided first quarter, Penns Valley mounted a valiant comeback — but it wasn’t enough in the 55-52 loss to Mifflinburg, the Lady Rams’ first blemish of the season.

Penns Valley fell behind early, 19-7 after the first quarter, but rebounded and trailed by only two at halftime. Mifflinburg then pulled away again after a 16-9 third quarter.

Hannah Montminy paced the Lady Rams with 18 points, while Jordan Andrus added 12 and Isabella Culver had 11.

The Lady Rams (6-1) will next take on Central on Saturday.

Boys’ basketball

Grace Prep cruises

STATE COLLEGE Carl Oelhaf scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter, as Grace Prep used a strong opening period as a springboard to a strong 58-28 win over Centre County Christian Academy.

Zac Sechler tallied a team-high 13 points, and Nick Mason chipped in 10. For CCCA, Michael Henry recorded a team-best 11 points.

Wrestling

Thundering Herd drops Little Lions

STATE COLLEGE Three State College wrestlers won by fall, but it wasn’t enough in a 45-27 Mid Penn Conference loss to Carlisle.

Cole Urbas, Ian Barr and Jackson Heasley all decked their opponents to lead the Little Lions. Urbas pinned his Thundering Herd opponent in 1:29 at 195 pounds, Barr needed 2:13 for his pin at 170, and Heasley put his opponent on the mat in 2:28.

Adding wins by decision were Tate McGlaughlin (182), Lance Urbas (160) and Kyle Domico (145).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

    Bellefonte's softball team gave Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of Mikayla Focht, who recently passed away in an ATV crash. Mikayla was a senior at Hollidaysburg and was committed to playing at Saint Francis in college.

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video