Today in high school sports: Jan. 4, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:
Girls’ basketball
CCCA slips past Grace Prep
STATE COLLEGE Centre County Christian Academy’s Hannah Crafts and Cassandra Poorman combined for 31 of their team’s 35 points to lead it to a 35-28 victory Thursday over the Grace Prep girls’ basketball team.
Crafts had a game-high 18 points, while Poorman added 13. Becca Seibel paced the Lady Wolves with 10 points.
Grace Prep took the early lead and led 20-17 at halftime, but CCCA outscored it in the second half by an 18-8 margin.
Penns Valley suffers 1st loss
SPRING MILLS After a lopsided first quarter, Penns Valley mounted a valiant comeback — but it wasn’t enough in the 55-52 loss to Mifflinburg, the Lady Rams’ first blemish of the season.
Penns Valley fell behind early, 19-7 after the first quarter, but rebounded and trailed by only two at halftime. Mifflinburg then pulled away again after a 16-9 third quarter.
Hannah Montminy paced the Lady Rams with 18 points, while Jordan Andrus added 12 and Isabella Culver had 11.
The Lady Rams (6-1) will next take on Central on Saturday.
Boys’ basketball
Grace Prep cruises
STATE COLLEGE Carl Oelhaf scored seven of his nine points in the first quarter, as Grace Prep used a strong opening period as a springboard to a strong 58-28 win over Centre County Christian Academy.
Zac Sechler tallied a team-high 13 points, and Nick Mason chipped in 10. For CCCA, Michael Henry recorded a team-best 11 points.
Wrestling
Thundering Herd drops Little Lions
STATE COLLEGE Three State College wrestlers won by fall, but it wasn’t enough in a 45-27 Mid Penn Conference loss to Carlisle.
Cole Urbas, Ian Barr and Jackson Heasley all decked their opponents to lead the Little Lions. Urbas pinned his Thundering Herd opponent in 1:29 at 195 pounds, Barr needed 2:13 for his pin at 170, and Heasley put his opponent on the mat in 2:28.
Adding wins by decision were Tate McGlaughlin (182), Lance Urbas (160) and Kyle Domico (145).
