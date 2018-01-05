State College’s Ryan McNulty, seen here last month, finished Friday’s game against Carlisle with a team-high 15 points. The Little Lions won 72-55.
High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Jan. 5, 2018

From CDT staff reports

January 05, 2018 10:52 PM

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:

Boys’ basketball

Little Lions improve record to 10-0

STATE COLLEGE Five different Little Lions reached double digits Friday to help extend their team’s winning streak to 10 in the 72-55 boys’ basketball win over Carlisle.

Among those in doubles figures were Ryan McNulty (15), Drew Friberg (14), Max Benner (12), Keaton Ellis (12) and Tommy Friberg (11).

State College wasted little time, as six of its players scored in the first quarter to take a commanding 16-7 lead.

The Little Lions nailed seven treys — including three from Tommy Friberg — compared to four for Carlisle. It’s the eighth time this season the Little Lions have won by double digits.

State College will next take on Central Dauphin at home on Tuesday.

Girls’ basketball

State College dominates Carlisle

CARLISLE Behind a game-high 16 points from Maya Bokunewicz, the Lady Little Lions made quick work of Carlisle by a 65-28 score.

State College led at halftime 55-12.

Kelsey Love added 12 points in the winning effort, while Isabelle Leazier had eight. Ten different Lady Little Lions finished with at least one field goal.

State College (6-4) will play New Oxford at home at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

