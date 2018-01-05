Today in high school sports: Jan. 5, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:
Boys’ basketball
Little Lions improve record to 10-0
STATE COLLEGE Five different Little Lions reached double digits Friday to help extend their team’s winning streak to 10 in the 72-55 boys’ basketball win over Carlisle.
Never miss a local story.
Among those in doubles figures were Ryan McNulty (15), Drew Friberg (14), Max Benner (12), Keaton Ellis (12) and Tommy Friberg (11).
State College wasted little time, as six of its players scored in the first quarter to take a commanding 16-7 lead.
The Little Lions nailed seven treys — including three from Tommy Friberg — compared to four for Carlisle. It’s the eighth time this season the Little Lions have won by double digits.
State College will next take on Central Dauphin at home on Tuesday.
Girls’ basketball
State College dominates Carlisle
CARLISLE Behind a game-high 16 points from Maya Bokunewicz, the Lady Little Lions made quick work of Carlisle by a 65-28 score.
State College led at halftime 55-12.
Kelsey Love added 12 points in the winning effort, while Isabelle Leazier had eight. Ten different Lady Little Lions finished with at least one field goal.
State College (6-4) will play New Oxford at home at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Comments