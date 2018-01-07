Today in high school sports: Jan. 6, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Saturday:
Boys’ swimming
Little Lions score 3 wins at Invitational
LEWISBURG State College had three winners in a talented field of swimmers Saturday at the New Year’s Challenge.
Picking up Little Lion victories were Matt Brownstead in the 50-yard freestyle (21.08 seconds), Noah Witt in the 100 backstroke (52.49) and Michael Challis in the 100 breaststroke (58.29). State College also got a runner-up finish from the 200 medley relay team of Witt, Challis, Brownstead and Foster Heasley, and from Challis in the 200 individual medley.
Girls’ swimming
Whipple picks up 2 medal finishes for State College
LEWISBURG Abbey Whipple had a pair of podium finishes against a challenging field at the New Year’s Challenge to lead the way for State College.
Whipple finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100 freestyle for the Lady Little Lions in a meet that featured seven other teams that annually are among the best in Pennsylvania. Colleen Adams also earned a fifth-place result in the 500 freestyle, while the 200 medley relay team was seventh and the 400 free relay team was eighth in a meet that did not have team scoring.
Girls’ basketball
Lady Little Lions dominate New Oxford
STATE COLLEGE Led by 12 points apiece from Maya Bokunewicz and Kelsey Love, the State College girls’ basketball team picked up its second win this weekend with a dominating 61-37 performance Saturday over New Oxford.
State College pulled away from the competition in the second quarter, outscoring New Oxford 14-4, and never looking back.
The Lady Little Lions improve to 7-4, and will next face Central Dauphin at Harrisburg on Tuesday.
Lady Wolves continue perfect season
HARRISBURG The Lady Wolves jumped out to a fast start against Harrisburg Academy, en route to a commanding 56-19 win.
The 14-2 first-quarter deficit proved to be too much for the Lady Spartans to overcome.
Three Lady Wolves posted double digits, as Denaya Poston-Cooper and Selena Mann had 16 a piece, and Kathleen Simander netted 10.
St. Joseph’s perfect season continues as it improves to 6-0. The Lady Wolves travel to Linden Hall on Tuesday.
Boys’ basketball
St. Joseph’s dominates Harrisburg Academy
HARRISBURG St. Joseph’s put on a show on the road as the Wolves dominated Harrisburg Academy 92-30.
The Wolves were led by junior Jack Mangene, who put up 16 points, and freshman Cameron Khoza who had 12 of his own.
Eleven other Wolves also put up points in the game.
St. Joesph’s improves to 6-3, as it gets ready to face Belleville on Tuesday.
Wrestling
Klinger leads P-O at Bob Craig
CAMP HILL Philipsburg-Osceola went 1-1 Saturday at the Bob Craig Duals, dropping one to Cedar Cliff and downing Trinity.
Ian Klinger (170) led the Mounties with bonus points, tallying a fall over Cedar Cliff’s Elijah Ikeda and an 11-1 major decision over Trinity’s Brian Bodle.
The Mounties also netted four other pins Saturday, with one apiece coming from Matt Johnson (160), Josh Hubler (220), Jordan Smith (285) and Nicholas Bryan (106).
Royer, Covalt lead Rams at Anthracite Duals
LANSFORD Clayton Royer and Dillon Covalt led the way as Penns Valley walked away with a 2-3 record from its annual trip to the Anthracite Duals.
Royer won all five of his bouts at 132 pounds, and Covalt did the same at 220 for the Rams. Baylor Shunk added a 4-1 record at 113 pounds, and 3-2 marks were posted by Abraham Allebach and Carter Felker.
The Rams earned wins over Tri-Valley, 46-18, and Williams Valley, 47-24. Penns Valley was defeated 42-18 by Wilson Area, 50-18 by Pine Grove and 54-24 by Milton Area.
Boys’ indoor track
State College, SJCA compete at invite
STATE COLLEGE With more than 30 teams competing at Saturday’s Kevin Dare High School Invitational, the Little Lions’ Stanley Hamilton finished first in the high jump with a distance of 6 feet, 2 inches.
His top finish highlighted the day for the county teams. Stanley also finished third in the triple jump while his brother, Lance, came in second with a distance of 44 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Other top-5 finishes for State College included Lance Hamilton (3rd, long jump), Luke Knipe (4th, pole vault), Cohen Russell (3rd, 60 meter) and Chase Longenecker (4th, 60-meter hurdles).
St. Joseph’s top finisher was Carter Kauffmann, who was 14th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9 minutes, 34.14 seconds.
No team scoring was kept at the meet.
Girls’ indoor track
State College shines
STATE COLLEGE Despite the strong competition Saturday, the Lady Little Lions shined at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational with a 10 top-10 finishes.
State College’s top competitor proved to be Esther Seeland, who finished first in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 17.11 seconds. Other top-10 finishers included: Cailin Saylor (3rd, 3,000); Emma Simon (8th; 3,000), Elly Haushalter (8th, 800), Taylor Givens (3rd, long jump; 8th, triple jump), Kileigh Kane (4th, one mile), Lyndsey Reed (3rd, pole vault), Lily Plute (6th, pole vault) and the 3,200-meter relay team (2nd).
“The distance girls continued to come out and perform strong,” coach Jenn Evans said. “We had excellent performances from Esther Seeland, and our field events had strong showings with Taylor Givens, Lyndsey Reed and Lily Plute.”
Julia Cusatis paced St. Joseph’s with a seventh-place finish in the one-mile run with a time of 5:30.06. Sera Mazza placed 13th in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11:36.05.
No team scoring was kept at the invitational.
