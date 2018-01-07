Tracking the area’s high school wrestling stat leaders through Jan. 7

Centre County teams had a busy first week of 2018.
They combined to wrestle in 24 duals within four days. Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley were the busiest teams by taking part in six duals apiece. The Eagles had four alone Saturday during their BEA Duals, and the Rams had five at the Anthracite Duals on Saturday.
All that action allowed county wrestlers to make some moves on the leaderboards:
Wins
St. Joseph’s Zach Witmer was the biggest beneficiary this week.
He finished 5-0 at the Shadyside Tournament on Saturday — and won every bout by fall — to claim the individual title at 126 pounds and cement his No. 1 status on the county wins leaderboard.
He now has 19 total wins this season, which gives him a two-bout cushion over five other wrestlers who have 17 victories. Three of those tied wrestlers are his teammates (Malachi DuVall, Ammon Ohl, Caleb Dowling) and two are from Bald Eagle Area (Garrett Rigg, Seth Koleno).
Several new wrestlers also cracked the top 10 after being left out last week.
State College’s Owen Woolcott is tied for seventh with 16 wins, making his debut after being left off in the past due to incomplete results. BEA teammates Gage McClenahan and Cooper Gilham are right behind him with 15 and 14 wins, respectively.
Pins
The top-2 didn’t change here, but several new faces sneaked into the top 10 this week.
St. Joseph’s Ohl extended his lead this week and now has an impressive 15 overall pins on the season. BEA’s Koleno is right behind him with 11 pins.
Witmer made the biggest jump. He was barely on the leaderboard last week with five pins. But, after his five-pin effort Saturday, he doubled his total pins and is now in third with 10.
Among the three new faces this week are State College’s Cole Urbas (fourth, nine pins), St. Joseph’s Keegan Rothrock (fourth, nine pins) and Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer (seventh, eight pins).
Fastest pin
If a wrestler wants to get into the top-10 for fastest fall, good luck! It’s going to take a pin in less than 16 seconds just to crack the top 10.
State College’s Jackson Heasley, unsurprisingly, remains at the top with a six-second pin. St. Joseph’s Rothrock came the closest to dethroning him this past week. Rothrock pinned his first-round opponent of the Shadyside Tournament in seven seconds — and added another top time with a 16-second pin at the tournament.
On top of that, SJCA added two other new times to the top 10. Dowling had an 11-second fall in the tournament and Witmer nailed a 15-second bout.
Major decisions and tech falls
Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner has some company at the top of the major decision category this week.
Both he and State College’s Woolcott are tied with five.
Richner added just one major decision win this week in the Red Raiders’ dual with Hollidaysburg at the BEA Duals. Woolcott, meanwhile, is making his debut as he wasn’t listed previously due to incomplete records. Woolcott had a major decision in the Central Dauphin Duals this past weekend.
His other major decisions came in the season-opening Jarvis Memorial Tournament, where he had two, along with one in the Mifflin County dual and another in the Governor Mifflin Tournament.
The tech falls category didn’t change much, as St. Joseph’s Dowling and DuVall remain 1-2.
High school wrestling
Wins
Name
School
Total
1. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
19
T2. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
17
T2. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
17
T2. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
17
T2. Ammon Ohl (106)
St. Joseph’s
17
T2. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
17
T7. Ethan Kauffman (113)
St. Joseph’s
16
T7.Owen Woolcott (120)
State College
16
9. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
15
10. Cooper Gilham (106)
Bald Eagle Area
14
Pins
Name
School
Total
1. Ammon Ohl (106)
St. Joseph’s
15
2. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
11
3. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
10
T4. Cooper Gilham (106)
Bald Eagle Area
9
T4. Keegan Rothrock (160)
St. Joseph’s
9
T4. Cole Urbas (195)
State College
9
T7. Garrett Rigg (145)
Bald Eagle Area
8
T7. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
8
T7. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
8
T7. Clayton Royer (132)
Penns Valley
8
Fastest Pin
Name
School
Total
1. Jackson Heasley (285)
State College
:06
2. Keegan Rothrock (160)
St. Joseph’s
:07
3. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:09
4. Chase Chapman (126)
Philipsburg-Osceola
:10
5. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
:11
6. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
:14
T7. Ethan Rossman (170)
Bellefonte
:15
T7. Cole Stewart (126)
Bellefonte
:15
T7. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
:15
10. Keegan Rothrock (160)
St. Joseph’s
:16
Technical Falls
Name
School
Total
1. Caleb Dowling (145)
St. Joseph’s
6
2. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
5
3. Baylor Shunk (113)
Penns Valley
3
T4. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T4. Cooper Gilham (106)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T4. Ryan Smith (132)
Bellefonte
2
T4. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
2
T4. Owen Woolcott (120)
State College
2
T9. 14 Wrestlers
1
Major Decisions
Name
School
Total
1. Ethan Richner (152)
Bellefonte
5
T1. Owen Woolcott (120)
State College
5
T3. Dylan Bisel (182)
Bald Eagle Area
3
T3. Ian Klinger (170)
Philipsburg-Osceola
3
T3. Zach Witmer (126)
St. Joseph’s
3
T6. Seth Koleno (138)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T6. Gage McClenahan (152)
Bald Eagle Area
2
T6. Ethan Rossman (170)
Bellefonte
2
T6. Max Mondy (220)
Bellefonte
2
T6. Matt Johnson (152)
Philipsburg-Osceola
2
T6. Keegan Rothrock (160)
St. Joseph’s
2
T6. Malachi DuVall (132)
St. Joseph’s
2
T6. Lance Urbas (160)
State College
2
T6. Ian Barr (170)
State College
2
