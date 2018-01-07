Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer, top, went 6-0 this past week.
High School Sports

Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer named CDT Male Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

January 07, 2018 10:28 PM

Penns Valley’s Clayton Royer is the Centre Daily Times’ Male Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore wrestler went a perfect 6-0 this past week at 132 pounds, amassing four pins to go along with a technical fall and a win by forfeit. He started out the week with a fall against Clearfield’s Jude Pallo in 42 seconds. And then he went 5-0 for the Rams at the Anthracite Duals in Lansford, Pa.

At those duals, Royer was essentially unstoppable. He opened with back-to-back falls, both of which came in less than 90 seconds, against Wilson Area’s Ashtyn Berberena and Pine Grove’s Jacob Rossi. He also recorded win against Milton Area, Tri-Valley and Williams Valley.

