State College’s Esther Seeland named CDT Female Athlete of the Week

State College’s Esther Seeland is the Centre Daily Times’ female Athlete of the Week.
The senior track athlete grabbed the top time Saturday at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational, when she finished first in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.11 seconds. She beat out 51 other competitors in the race.
In the closing lap, she ran down two national qualifiers and slipped past Northern’s Marlee Starliper by two-tenths of a second. She also sprinted past third-place finisher Lydia Olivere (Padua Academy), whom she ended up beating by 0.99 seconds.
