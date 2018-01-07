State College’s Esther Seeland, right, finished first in the 800-meter run Saturday at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational.
State College’s Esther Seeland, right, finished first in the 800-meter run Saturday at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file
State College’s Esther Seeland, right, finished first in the 800-meter run Saturday at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational. Abby Drey Centre Daily Times, file

High School Sports

State College’s Esther Seeland named CDT Female Athlete of the Week

From CDT staff reports

January 07, 2018 10:31 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

State College’s Esther Seeland is the Centre Daily Times’ female Athlete of the Week.

The senior track athlete grabbed the top time Saturday at the Kevin Dare High School Invitational, when she finished first in the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 17.11 seconds. She beat out 51 other competitors in the race.

In the closing lap, she ran down two national qualifiers and slipped past Northern’s Marlee Starliper by two-tenths of a second. She also sprinted past third-place finisher Lydia Olivere (Padua Academy), whom she ended up beating by 0.99 seconds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

    Bellefonte's softball team gave Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of Mikayla Focht, who recently passed away in an ATV crash. Mikayla was a senior at Hollidaysburg and was committed to playing at Saint Francis in college.

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video