Connecticut's Kyla Irwin, seen here in November, is averaging 7.9 minutes per game. The State College grad is also scoring 2.4 points per game for the No. 1 women’s basketball team in the nation.
Connecticut's Kyla Irwin, seen here in November, is averaging 7.9 minutes per game. The State College grad is also scoring 2.4 points per game for the No. 1 women’s basketball team in the nation. David Dermer AP
Connecticut's Kyla Irwin, seen here in November, is averaging 7.9 minutes per game. The State College grad is also scoring 2.4 points per game for the No. 1 women’s basketball team in the nation. David Dermer AP

High School Sports

Campus Corner: State College grad Kyla Irwin seeing time on No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team

By Ron Bracken

For the CDT

January 08, 2018 06:09 PM

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is 13-0 and remains No. 1 in the most recent poll.

State College graduate Kyla Irwin, a sophomore, is seeing an average of 7.9 minutes per game for the Lady Huskies and has played in 11 of 13 games. She averages 2.4 points per game and has 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Wrestling

Trevor Corl (Bellefonte, Lycoming) is 22-1 after finishing 2-0 in the Pa./N.Y. duals over the weekend.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is 12-6 at 184 pounds for the Bald Eagles.

Basketball

Cass Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) has 10 rebounds, three assists and a 0.8 points per game scoring average.

Jess Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) averages 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She has nine assists and three steals. Grove City is 7-5.

Trey Butterworth (BEA, Penn State-Altoona) averages 1.5 points and 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also has a steal. Altoona is 8-5.

Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) has played in nine games and averages 0.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steal and 0.3 blocks per contest. Juniata is 12-1.

Taylor Love (State College, Marymount) is averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Marymount is 11-2.

Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 7.3 points per game scoring average and has 59 rebounds, 10 assists and 15 steals. Stony Brook is 7-9.

Tommy Sekunda (State College, Seton Hill) averages 6.3 points per game and has 27 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Seton Hill is 5-8.

Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) averages 6.0 points per game. She has 47 rebounds, six assists and eight steals. Lock Haven is 2-10.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

    Bellefonte's softball team gave Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of Mikayla Focht, who recently passed away in an ATV crash. Mikayla was a senior at Hollidaysburg and was committed to playing at Saint Francis in college.

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate 0:29

Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate
State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football 0:19

State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football
Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game 2:37

Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game

View More Video