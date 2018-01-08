Campus Corner: State College grad Kyla Irwin seeing time on No. 1 UConn women’s basketball team

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team is 13-0 and remains No. 1 in the most recent poll.
State College graduate Kyla Irwin, a sophomore, is seeing an average of 7.9 minutes per game for the Lady Huskies and has played in 11 of 13 games. She averages 2.4 points per game and has 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Wrestling
Trevor Corl (Bellefonte, Lycoming) is 22-1 after finishing 2-0 in the Pa./N.Y. duals over the weekend.
Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is 12-6 at 184 pounds for the Bald Eagles.
Basketball
Cass Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) has 10 rebounds, three assists and a 0.8 points per game scoring average.
Jess Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) averages 3.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She has nine assists and three steals. Grove City is 7-5.
Trey Butterworth (BEA, Penn State-Altoona) averages 1.5 points and 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game. He also has a steal. Altoona is 8-5.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) has played in nine games and averages 0.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.1 assists, 0.1 steal and 0.3 blocks per contest. Juniata is 12-1.
Taylor Love (State College, Marymount) is averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds. Marymount is 11-2.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 7.3 points per game scoring average and has 59 rebounds, 10 assists and 15 steals. Stony Brook is 7-9.
Tommy Sekunda (State College, Seton Hill) averages 6.3 points per game and has 27 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Seton Hill is 5-8.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) averages 6.0 points per game. She has 47 rebounds, six assists and eight steals. Lock Haven is 2-10.
