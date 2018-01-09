Today in high school sports: Jan. 8, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Monday:
Boys’ basketball
Grace Prep wins on last-second OT layup
COLLEGE TOWNSHIP With 2.4 seconds left in overtime, Grace Prep’s Carl Oelhaf drove the ball in for an uncontested layup to give his boys’ basketball team a 63-61 overtime win against Cambria County Christian School on Monday night.
Andrew Summers recorded eight of Grace Prep’s 10 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. He finished with a double-double, recording 16 points and 19 rebounds.
Oelhaf had 18 points, and Zac Sechler added 15 points in the winning effort.
BEA falls to Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON Three Eagles reached double figures in scoring, but it wasn’t enough in Bald Eagle Area’s 82-56 loss to Huntingdon.
Among the BEA players who reached double digits were Jordan Jones (14), Jaden Jones (12) and Drew Bucha (11).
Huntingdon hit 10 3-pointers to keep BEA at a distance. The home team led 45-24 at halftime.
Bellefonte drops close one
BELLEFONTE The Red Raiders’ Ben McCartney scored 10 points and Caleb Rockey added 13 points, but Bellefonte still came up short in the 60-54 loss to Mifflinburg.
Nate Tice added three treys for nine points in the loss.
Central slips past Rams
MARTINSBURG Logan Snyder paced Penns Valley with four treys and 12 points, as the Rams just fell to Central by a score of 40-36.
Penns Valley led 21-16 at halftime but slipped up in the final period, when Central outscored it 15-7.
Girls’ basketball
Grace Prep loses big
COLLEGE TOWNSHIP Grace Prep couldn’t keep up with the pace of Cambria County Christian School, as it fell 48-13.
Becca Seibel led all Grace Prep scorers with seven points.
