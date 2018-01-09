More Videos

    Grace Prep’s Carl Oelhaf scores with 2.4 seconds left in overtime to beat Cambria County Christian School on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Grace Prep's Carl Oelhaf scores with 2.4 seconds left in overtime to beat Cambria County Christian School on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.
Grace Prep’s Carl Oelhaf scores with 2.4 seconds left in overtime to beat Cambria County Christian School on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Grace Prep video provided

High School Sports

Today in high school sports: Jan. 8, 2018

From CDT staff reports

January 09, 2018 12:51 AM

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Monday:

Boys’ basketball

Grace Prep wins on last-second OT layup

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP With 2.4 seconds left in overtime, Grace Prep’s Carl Oelhaf drove the ball in for an uncontested layup to give his boys’ basketball team a 63-61 overtime win against Cambria County Christian School on Monday night.

Andrew Summers recorded eight of Grace Prep’s 10 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. He finished with a double-double, recording 16 points and 19 rebounds.

Oelhaf had 18 points, and Zac Sechler added 15 points in the winning effort.

BEA falls to Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON Three Eagles reached double figures in scoring, but it wasn’t enough in Bald Eagle Area’s 82-56 loss to Huntingdon.

Among the BEA players who reached double digits were Jordan Jones (14), Jaden Jones (12) and Drew Bucha (11).

Huntingdon hit 10 3-pointers to keep BEA at a distance. The home team led 45-24 at halftime.

Bellefonte drops close one

BELLEFONTE The Red Raiders’ Ben McCartney scored 10 points and Caleb Rockey added 13 points, but Bellefonte still came up short in the 60-54 loss to Mifflinburg.

Nate Tice added three treys for nine points in the loss.

Central slips past Rams

MARTINSBURG Logan Snyder paced Penns Valley with four treys and 12 points, as the Rams just fell to Central by a score of 40-36.

Penns Valley led 21-16 at halftime but slipped up in the final period, when Central outscored it 15-7.

Girls’ basketball

Grace Prep loses big

COLLEGE TOWNSHIP Grace Prep couldn’t keep up with the pace of Cambria County Christian School, as it fell 48-13.

Becca Seibel led all Grace Prep scorers with seven points.

