Today in high school sports: Jan. 8, 2018

0:45 Grace Prep sinks last-second shot to win in OT Pause

1:04 SCASD unveils phase one of new high school

1:15 Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

1:26 Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

0:46 Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

0:29 Bellefonte gives Hollidaysburg players flowers in honor of late teammate

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:37 Bellefonte's Storm Smith hits walk-off double to win game