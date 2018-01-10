Today in high school sports: Jan. 9, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Tuesday:
Boys’ basketball
Little Lions improve to 11-0
STATE COLLEGE Drew Friberg scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the first quarter as the Little Lions started out fast and never looked back in their 77-53 boys’ basketball win over Central Dauphin on Tuesday night.
State College led 46-22 at halftime.
Other Little Lions to reach double figures included Ryan McNulty (13) and Brandon Clark (11).
State College (11-0) will next take on Central Dauphin East on Friday.
SJCA thumps Belleville
BELLEVILLE Behind Zane Thornburg’s 14 points and Cam Khoza’s 10 points, St. Joseph’s cruised past Belleville 54-15.
The Wolves led 46-6 at halftime and then took their foot off the gas.
Girls’ basketball
Poston-Cooper leads SJCA
LITITZ After a blowout win over Harrisburg Academy on Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy slipped by Linden Hall 39-32 to keep its perfect season alive.
The Lady Wolves were led by Denaya Poston-Cooper, who netted 18 points, including two three-pointers.
State College loses close
HARRISBURG Four Lady Little Lions reached double figures in scoring, but it wasn’t enough in the 52-45 loss to Central Dauphin.
Among those to reach double digits were Maya Bokunewicz (14), Izzy Leazier (11), Elizabeth Czekaj (10) and Kelsey Love (10).
Bellefonte falls
TYRONE Bellefonte’s Maddie Steiner put up an impressive 15 points, but the Lady Red Raiders couldn’t match Tyrone in a 64-49 loss.
Maddie Tice chipped in 13 points in the loss.
Girls’ swimming
Lady Little Lions take care of Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE Grace Dangelo, Abbey Whipple and Colleen Adams were all double winners for State College as it topped Cumberland Valley 101-82.
The Lady Little Lions stayed unbeaten at 6-0.
Dangelo added a 200 individual medley victory, Whipple won the 50 freestyle and Adams added a 500 freestyle crown with the relay win.
Boys’ swimming
Challis, Brownstead lead State College to win
STATE COLLEGE Michael Challis and Matt Brownstead played key roles in helping State College beat Cumberland Valley 114-71.
Challis helped lead the 200 freestyle relay team to win and he added an individual win in the 200 individual medley. Brownstead led the 200 medley relay team to a first-place finish and took first himself in the 50 freestyle.
The Little Lions remained undefeated at 6-0.
Wrestling
Poole’s fast fall highlights BEA’s win
MARTINSBURG Bald Eagle Area’s Nathan Poole made quick work of Central’s Lane Kocher Tuesday night, pinning his opponent in just 45 seconds to lead BEA to a 62-14 win.
Poole may have gotten the quickest fall against the Dragons, but he was far from the only Bald Eagle to tally a pin.
Rilee Bechdel, Cooper Gilham, Drake Holderman, Lucas Holderman, Seth Koleno and Dylan Bisel also had falls over their opponents.
P-O tallies 7 pins en route to victory
TYRONE Philipsburg-Osceola put on a pin parade Tuesday against Tyrone, with seven wrestlers earning falls, as the Mounties topped the Golden Eagles 69-9.
Earning falls for P-O were Matt Shimmel, Kyle Taylor, Jordan Smith, Hunter Weitosh, Noah Twoey, Alex Dunkelberger and Matt Johnson.
