Today in high school sports: Jan. 10, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Wednesday:
Girls’ basketball
Penns Valley rallies for comeback win
HUNTINGDON After getting into foul trouble early and falling behind by double digits, the Penns Valley girls’ basketball team rallied Wednesday night to stun Huntingdon for a 44-37 win.
Never miss a local story.
The Lady Rams trailed 15-4 after the first quarter and 22-14 at halftime.
“I was proud of our kids that we didn’t panic,” Penns Valley coach Karen McCaffrey said. “We went into halftime, and they were confident.”
Penns Valley switched from man to a 2-3 zone after the first quarter and slowed the game down. The strategy worked; the Lady Rams outscored their opponent 40-22 from that point on.
Jordan Andrus led Penns Valley by scoring 11 of her team-high 13 points in the fourth quarter. Hannah Montminy added 11 points in the winning effort.
The Lady Rams (8-1) will next take on Clearfield on Friday.
P-O slips past SJCA
BOALSBURG Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington saved her best for the last quarter, as she scored 13 of her game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead her team past St. Joseph’s 57-56.
The Lady Mounties led 30-17 at halftime, but St. Joseph’s clawed its way back. Junior Denaya Poston-Cooper paced the Lady Wolves with 17 points.
Loryn Hughes added 10 points for P-O in the victory.
Boys’ basketball
Rams fall to Huntingdon
SPRING MILLS Logan Snyder recorded a game-high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough as Penns Valley fell in a tight contest against Huntingdon, 65-60.
The Rams took the early 16-14 lead but were outscored 19-8 in the second quarter.
Matthew Tobias tallied 15 points in the loss, while teammate Cole Breon chipped in 10 points.
BEA starts off slow in loss
WINGATE Bald Eagle Area started off sluggish, recording just two points in the opening quarter during the 53-45 loss to Clearfield.
Jordan Jones led all scorers with 17 points. He was the only Eagle to reach double figures in scoring.
Tyrone thumps Bellefonte
BELLEFONTE Bellefonte just couldn’t stop Dylan Thomas in the 78-55 loss to Tyrone.
Thomas hit 10 3-pointers — in just the first half — and led all scorers with 40 points over the course of the game. He had 12 treys in all.
Thomas hit seven 3-pointers in the second quarter alone, single-handedly outscoring the Red Raiders by a 21-13 margin that period.
Cade Fortney paced Bellefonte with a team-high 10 points in the loss.
Central cruises past P-O
PHILIPSBURG Marcus Wisor again led Philipsburg-Osceola in scoring with 15 points, but he was the lone Mountie to reach double figures in his team’s 70-36 loss to Central.
Bubba Slogosky and Ryan Whitehead both had eight points apiece in the loss.
Comments