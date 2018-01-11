Today in high school sports: Jan. 11, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Thursday:
Boys’ basketball
Grace Prep thumps DuBois
DUBOIS Behind a game-high 20 points from Zac Sechler, the Grace Prep Boys’ basketball team cruised past DuBois Christian on Thursday by a 58-40 score.
Andrew Summers added nine in the winning effort, while Carl Oelhaf added seven.
The Storm led 31-14 at halftime.
Grace Prep (5-3) will next take on Bedford CIA on Thursday.
Wrestling
Little Lions lose
MECHANICSBURG The Urbas brothers both impressed, but it wasn’t nearly enough in State College’s 61-10 loss to a tough Cumberland Valley team.
Cole Urbas (195 pounds) paced State College with a pin over Lukas Wandling in 1:56, while Lance Urbas had a 10-2 major decision over Matthew Barrick at 160 pounds. The Little Lions couldn’t muscle out a win in the other bouts.
The Little Lions (1-9) will next compete against Central Mountain at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
P-O falls in close match
DUBOIS In a back-and-forth match Thursday, Philipsburg-Osceola lost a close one, 34-33, in a pretty anti-climactic finish.
P-O’s Chase Chapman earned a fall at 120 pounds to give it a 33-28 lead but, in the final bout at 126, DuBois’ Ed Scott won by forfeit to give the home team the win.
DuBois took the lead late in the match, when Chandler Ho (106) had a technical fall and Trenton Donahue (113) followed it up with a pin. By then, Chapman’s effort was too late.
Other wrestlers to earn a fall for Philipsburg-Osceola included Matt Shimmel (160), Ian Klinger (170) and Kyle Taylor (182).
Hollidaysburg beats Rams
HOLLIDAYSBURG Penns Valley started off well enough, but three straight Hollidaysburg pins in the final four bouts handed the Rams a 42-32 loss.
Clayton Royer (132), Carter Felker (170) and Dillon Covalt (285) all earned falls for Penns Valley.
Gymnastics
Lady Red Raiders win
BELLEFONTE Sarah Conner and Samantha Hackenberg both led the Lady Red Raiders with a pair of first-place finishes in their team’s 124.875-119.375 victory over DuBois on Wednesday.
Conner finished first in the vault (8.45) and floor (8.65), while Hackenberg was on top of the bars (7.825) and beam (8.3). Brynn Miller was first in the all-around with a 28.075.
Hockey
Little Lions get 10 goals in victory
EBENSBURG State College’s Robert Zimmerman recorded a hat trick Thursday in the Little Lions’ 10-5 win over Somserset.
Zimmerman finished with three goals and two assists, while teammate Michael Moscone had three assists and two goals in the win.
