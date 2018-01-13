Today in high school sports: Jan. 12, 2018

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Friday:
Girls’ basketball
Penns Valley dominates Clearfield
SPRING MILLS Behind a game-high 23 points from Hannah Montminy, the Penns Valley girls’ basketball team cruised tp a 53-30 win over Clearfield on Friday.
Montminy was the lone Lady Ram to reach double digits in scoring, but she wasn’t the only girl to turn in a solid performance. Teammate Peyton Homan added seven points and 13 rebounds, and Isabella Culver had five points and five steals.
The Lady Rams used a 17-4 run in the second quarter to give them a cushion. They led 32-16 at halftime.
Penns Valley (9-1) will next travel to Tyrone on Wednesday.
State College falls
HARRISBURG Maya Bokunewicz posted 19 points for the Lady Little Lions, but it wasn’t enough in the 54-41 loss to Central Dauphin East.
Elizabeth Czekaj added 10 points in the loss. No other State College player scored more than five.
The Lady Little Lions (7-6) will face Harrisburg at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
First quarter dooms BEA
TYRONE Bald Eagle Area fell behind by 19 points in the first quarter en route to a 60-33 loss to Tyrone.
The Lady Eagles were outscored 29-10 in the opening period and couldn’t rally.
Lacee Barnhart paced BEA with 10 points.
Huntingdon cruises past P-O
PHILIPSBURG Halle Herrington paced the Lady Mounties with a game-high 23 points in the 62-42 loss to Huntingdon.
Loryn Hughes was the No. 2 in scoring for Philipsburg-Osceola with eight points.
Boys’ basketball
Rams fall after slow 2nd half
CLEARFIELD Penns Valley limited Clearfield to just four points in the first half, but the Bison marched back to win 39-28.
The Rams led 10-4 at halftime, but Clearfield outscored Penns Valley in the third quarter by a 21-7 margin.
Cameron Shaffer paced the Rams with a team-high 10 points, and Logan Snyder added seven.
Tyrone drops BEA
WINGATE Drew Bucha scored a game-high 22 points, and Jaden Jones added 12, but Bald Eagle Area just couldn’t keep up with Tyrone in the 72-55 loss.
Four players reached double digits in scoring for Tyrone.
Red Raiders thump Central
BELLEFONTE Three Red Raiders reached double figures in scoring en route to a 61-47 victory over Central.
Among those who reached the mark for Bellefonte were Caleb Rockey (20), Nate Tice (15) and Ben McCartney (10). Bailey Decker also added nine points in the winning effort.
Wrestling
Bellefonte 1-1 after Day 1
HAMPTON, Va. The Bellefonte wrestling team finished 1-1 after Day 1 of the 2018 Virginia Duals (American H.S.) with a 32-30 win over Patriot and a 48-15 loss against Gateway Regional.
The Red Raiders will continue in the tournament Saturday.
Ethan Richner (152) and Max Mondy (195) both finished 2-0 on the day. Richner had a fall and major decision, while Monday had a fall and decision.
