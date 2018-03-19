County athletes receive Mountain League winter all-star honors

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Monday:
Mountain League
The Mountain League announced its winter all-stars on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington was named the MVP in girls’ basketball, and Centre County accounted for 12 of the 16 wrestling all-stars this year. Three Penns Valley girls’ basketball players received recognition after the team’s historic season.
Here’s a look at the county athletes honored:
Boys’ basketball
Penns Valley: First team — Logan Snyder
Bald Eagle Area: Second team — Jordan Jones, Jaden Jones
Bellefonte: Second team — Caleb Rockey
Girls’ basketball
Philipsburg-Osceola: MVP — Halle Herrington
Penns Valley: First team — Hannah Montminy. Second team — Jordan Andrus. Honorable mention — Isabella Culver.
Boys’ swimming
Bellefonte: 100 butterfly — Zach Malinich. 500 freestyle — Harrison Horner.
Girls’ swimming
Penns Valley: 200 freestyle — Anna Butler. 200 IM — Sophia Gerhart.
Bellefonte: 500 freestyle — Zoey Cole.
Wrestling
Bald Eagle Area: 106 — Cooper Gilham. 138 — Seth Koleno. 145 — Garrett Rigg. 160 — Gage McClenahan. 182 — Dylan Bisel.
Bellefonte: 126 — Cole Stewart. 152 — Ethan Richner.
Penns Valley: 113 — Baylor Shunk. 170 — Carter Felker.
Philipsburg-Osceola: 120 — Chase Chapman. 126 — Hunter Weitoish. 195 — Brandon Anderson.
Boys’ tennis
State College tops Carlisle
State College beat Carlisle 4-1 in its season opener Monday.
Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li each won their singles matches for the Little Lions. State College duo Garrett Schoonmaker and Drew Cagle earned the win at No. 1 doubles.
