High School Sports

County athletes receive Mountain League winter all-star honors

From CDT staff reports

March 19, 2018 11:15 PM

STATE COLLEGE

Everything you missed in high school sports — and isn’t listed elsewhere in the CDT — from Monday:

Mountain League

The Mountain League announced its winter all-stars on Monday.

Philipsburg-Osceola’s Halle Herrington was named the MVP in girls’ basketball, and Centre County accounted for 12 of the 16 wrestling all-stars this year. Three Penns Valley girls’ basketball players received recognition after the team’s historic season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Here’s a look at the county athletes honored:

Boys’ basketball

Penns Valley: First team — Logan Snyder

Bald Eagle Area: Second team — Jordan Jones, Jaden Jones

Bellefonte: Second team — Caleb Rockey

Girls’ basketball

Philipsburg-Osceola: MVP — Halle Herrington

Penns Valley: First team — Hannah Montminy. Second team — Jordan Andrus. Honorable mention — Isabella Culver.

Boys’ swimming

Bellefonte: 100 butterfly — Zach Malinich. 500 freestyle — Harrison Horner.

Girls’ swimming

Penns Valley: 200 freestyle — Anna Butler. 200 IM — Sophia Gerhart.

Bellefonte: 500 freestyle — Zoey Cole.

Wrestling

Bald Eagle Area: 106 — Cooper Gilham. 138 — Seth Koleno. 145 — Garrett Rigg. 160 — Gage McClenahan. 182 — Dylan Bisel.

Bellefonte: 126 — Cole Stewart. 152 — Ethan Richner.

Penns Valley: 113 — Baylor Shunk. 170 — Carter Felker.

Philipsburg-Osceola: 120 — Chase Chapman. 126 — Hunter Weitoish. 195 — Brandon Anderson.

Boys’ tennis

State College tops Carlisle

State College beat Carlisle 4-1 in its season opener Monday.

Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li each won their singles matches for the Little Lions. State College duo Garrett Schoonmaker and Drew Cagle earned the win at No. 1 doubles.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dowling didn't achieve goal this year but will continue to be motivated

View More Video