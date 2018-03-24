State College boys’ tennis finishes 3rd in tournament

The Little Lions’ boys’ tennis team faced some stiff competition Saturday and finished third out of four teams at the State College Invitational.
Erie Cathedral Prep won the invitational title, while Dallastown was the runner-up. Lasalle College finished fourth at the PSU Indoor Tennis Center.
“Today’s matches represented some of the top players in the state, and all play was really competitive,” Little Lions coach Jane Borden said. “We had a lot of close matches in the finals, and we fell just short in both doubles finals. We are proud of the way the guys competed today. They did a nice job.”
State College reached the finals in the No. 2 singles and both doubles. The Little Lions’ Owen Lloyd fell to Cathedral Prep’s Matt DeMarco, 6-0, 6-3. DeMarco won the doubles state title each of the last two years.
In doubles, State College went to three sets in both finals matches but fell to Dallastown each time.
