What to watch for during the State College lacrosse, tennis and volleyball seasons

The State College lacrosse, boys’ tennis and boys’ volleyball seasons are underway.
The boys' and girls’ lacrosse teams are off to strong starts under first-year head coaches, the boys’ tennis team is coming off a state playoff run and the boys’ volleyball team is looking to put together a turnaround season.
Here’s a look at each team this year.
State College boys’ lacrosse
Never miss a local story.
State College coach Bill Kalbfleisch is pleased with his team’s play early in his first season at the helm.
The Little Lions opened with back-to-back wins over Lower Dauphin and Central Dauphin — two teams they lost to at the start of the 2017 season. Kalbfleisch said the Little Lions are playing well together, and they’ve bought into his plan for the program.
“This is my 35th high school team I’ve coached. I’ve coached in four states at eight high schools. It’s my fourth head job,” Kalbfleisch said. “I spent 50 years as a player, and I can tell you this right now — this group of guys is probably the best group of people I’ve had to work with. Bar none. They’re a terrific bunch of guys. There isn’t a bad apple in the group.”
Kalbfleisch said his team will be challenged when they play the top teams in the league, but he already like what he sees. State College’s defense — an area the coach thought would be a weakness — has been a strength early in the year.
After the Little Lions’ defense was hit hard by graduation, Ben Reese, Noah Thies, Oliver Kile and Aidan McCann stepped in and played well in front of goalie Joe Schwab in the team’s first two games.
“The overall play of the team defense, I think has been superb,” Kalbfleisch said. “In 2008, I had an undefeated team in Chicago — a great team — I had two All-Americans on the defense.
“And it’s the first time in 10 seasons that I’ve had a team defense play as well as that group, and that’s the group we have right now.”
Offensively, the Little Lions will be led by Ryan Franks, who is closing in on the program’s career record for goals. Brady Dorner and Matt Kunes, who both started last year as freshmen, return at midfield, while Patrick Groves and Neil Porterfield have shifted from midfield to attack in State College’s offense.
“I run what the other team hasn’t seen, they’re not familiar with and haven’t practiced,” Kalbfleisch said of his offense. “So that requires a lot of change and a lot of buy-in for the kids to be able to do that.”
State College girls’ lacrosse
Jeff Kissell inherited a State College team with an experienced defense and talented offense.
The first-year coach expects the defense to win games for the Lady Little Lions.
That unit includes goalie Emilee Engle along with Abby Kissell, Kristina Hughes, Ashley Franks, Emma Kerber and Addie Orndorff.
“They’ve played together for some time now,” Kissell said. “I think they read off each other very well, and I think they communicate very well. That’s always something that’s an ongoing process during the course of the season.”
The Lady Little Lions also have plenty of firepower on offense with Sally Stahl, Alyssa Dunlap, Caroline Paterno, Elaina Ohlson and Carissa Tambroni. Kissell said the team is still developing chemistry, and he’s still working to figure out the best lineups this year.
“You try to work the lineups and work the lineups and see who stands out,” Kissell said. “By three-quarters of the way through the season, hopefully you’re hitting your stride and peaking at the right time for the playoffs.”
State College boys’ tennis
The Little Lions impressed coach Jane Borden early this season with their performance at the State College Invitational.
“We faced some of the top players in the state,” Borden said in an email. “All of our guys played with moxie and fought for every point and as a result we were toe to toe in all of our matches.”
The Little Lions were one of the top teams in the state last season, reaching the PIAA Class 3A semifinals and finishing with an 18-1 record. They return Nick Vanden, who is the two-time defending District 6 singles champion. Owen Lloyd, who won back-to-back district doubles titles with Matt Wherley, is also back for State College.
Garrett Schoonmaker, Ronit Patel, Sankar Ramesh and Terrence Li round out the returning letterwinners for the Little Lions this season.
They lost two of their top three players from last season, but Borden said the Little Lions have been eager to fill those spots.
“The group of guys this year is amazing; truly one of the best ever,” Borden said. “They are incredibly hard workers, leaders and all of them are team players.”
State College boys’ volleyball
The Little Lions are determined to reclaim the District 6 championship.
They haven’t won the title since 2015, and they’re coming off a 2-12 season that ended with a five-set loss to Altoona in the district championship game.
“That’s something that we would really like to challenge for,” State College coach Kim-Li Kimel said. “I know where their head is. They want to figure out how to do that.”
Kimel said State College’s most productive players have been Tanner Kuruzovich, Jeremy Bullock and Tom Leahey. The Little Lions are heavily relying on Kuruzovich, who is the team’s top outside hitter, while Quinn Williams and Ben Krantweiss are State College’s top players defensively.
“We were constantly talking to them about, ‘Your play needs to be challenging. It doesn’t need to be perfect, but it needs to be challenging,’” Kimel said. “If we’re sending over roll shots and we’re sending over balls that aren’t making the other team work against us, we’re handicapping ourselves. They’ll hear me say, ‘Your serve is good, but it’s not challenging. You need to have a challenging serve.’”
Kimel is also looking forward to Nate Reinert’s return from injury, adding that she expects him to emerge as a leader for the Little Lions this season. Reinert said he’s hoping he’ll be back to help his team next week as the Little Lions work toward their goal of winning the district in 2018.
“We really want to reestablish kind of the dynasty that we had before,” he said. “We’ve dropped it the last couple of years, so reestablishing that in the foreseeable future is absolutely our priority.”
State College spring sports 2018
State College boys’ lacrosse
Head coach: Bill Kalbfleisch
Key players: Ryan Franks, Ben Reese, Noah Thies, Oliver Kile, Aidan McCann, Brady Dorner, Matt Kunes, Patrick Groves, Neil Porterfield
State College girls’ lacrosse
Head coach: Jeff Kissell
Assistant coaches: Roger Dunlap, Annie Hughes, Nicole Ender
Last year: 8-10
Key losses: Abby Houtz, Erica Lose, Sophie Brandimarte, Brielle Curtis,, Alison Heimer, Hannah Rater, Madison Czekaj, Jackie Snedden
Returning letterwinners: Abby Kissell, Kristina Hughes, Alyssa Dunlap, Sally Stahl, Ashley Franks, Emma Kerber, Elaina Ohlson, Caroline Paterno, Carissa Tambroni, Adelle Arrington, Keally Haushalter
State College boys’ tennis
Head coach: Jane Borden
Assistant coaches: Jackie Gibbins, Jan Bortner, Rob Tawse
Last year: 18-1
Key losses: Jack Craig, Aleef Mannan, Fern Del Castilo, Matt Wherley
Returning letterwinners: Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd, Garrett Schoonmaker, Ronit Patel, Sankar Ramesh, Terrence Li
Key newcomers: Drew Cagle, Kueyoung Kim, Ethan Rowland
State College boys’ volleyball
Head coach: Kim-Li Kimel
Assistants coaches: Mike Conkey, Teague Williams
Last year: 2-12
Key losses: Joseph McCracken
Returning letterwinners: Ryan Cymbor, Jon Bristol, Jeremy Bullock, Tanner Kuruzovich, Ryan Kustaborder, Andy Vanden Heuvel, Quinn Williams, Joe Leahey, Patrick McNutt, Nate Reinert
Key newcomers: Ben Krantweiss, Tom Leahey, David Paroda
Comments