State College's Taylor Givens, shown here last season, won four events in the team's win over Chambersburg on Tuesday. Abby Drey
Givens leads State College girls' track and field to victory

From CDT staff reports

April 04, 2018 11:16 PM

Taylor Givens won four events to lead the State College girls’ track and field team to an 81-69 win Tuesday.

Givens finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.92 and took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.88. She also won the long jump (18-1) and triple jump (34-1 1/2). Esther Seeland finished first in the 400-meter run (1:00.28), and Lily Plute was first in the pole vault (10-0).

The Lady Little Lions also won the 3,200-meter relay, 1,600 relay and 400 relay.

Boys' track and field

State College tops Chambersburg

Lance Hamilton helped State College beat Chambersburg 86-63 on Tuesday.

Hamilton finished first in both the long jump (21-5) and triple jump (47 1/4) for the Little Lions. State College’s Chase Longenecker won the 110 hurdles (15.70), Zachary DeCarmine finished first in the 300 hurdles (42.04) and Marc Allerheilligen was first in the 800-meter run (2:07.09).

Patrick Osborne finished first in the pole vault (12-0), and Stanley Hamilton placed first in the high jump (5-6).

The Little Lions won the 400 and 1,600 relays.

