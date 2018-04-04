Givens leads State College girls' track and field to victory

Taylor Givens won four events to lead the State College girls’ track and field team to an 81-69 win Tuesday.
Givens finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.92 and took first in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.88. She also won the long jump (18-1) and triple jump (34-1 1/2). Esther Seeland finished first in the 400-meter run (1:00.28), and Lily Plute was first in the pole vault (10-0).
The Lady Little Lions also won the 3,200-meter relay, 1,600 relay and 400 relay.
Boys' track and field
Never miss a local story.
State College tops Chambersburg
Lance Hamilton helped State College beat Chambersburg 86-63 on Tuesday.
Hamilton finished first in both the long jump (21-5) and triple jump (47 1/4) for the Little Lions. State College’s Chase Longenecker won the 110 hurdles (15.70), Zachary DeCarmine finished first in the 300 hurdles (42.04) and Marc Allerheilligen was first in the 800-meter run (2:07.09).
Patrick Osborne finished first in the pole vault (12-0), and Stanley Hamilton placed first in the high jump (5-6).
The Little Lions won the 400 and 1,600 relays.
Comments