Today in high school sports: April 6, 2018

Everything you missed Friday in high school sports around Centre County:
Baseball
Penns Valley edges SJCA
Logan Snyder’s sacrifice fly drove in the game-winning run in the eighth inning, lifting the Penns Valley baseball team to a 5-4 victory over St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy on Friday.
Calvin Russell finished 2 for 4 with a double and scored three runs for the Rams, while Cameron Shaffer went 2 for 4 in the win. Russell and Shaffer led off the eighth inning with back-to-back singles to set up Snyder’s game-winning sac fly.
Penns Valley’s Mason Lieb pitched three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Rams starting pitcher Dylan Treaster pitched five innings before Lieb entered in relief.
Jack Mangene went 2 for 5 and scored twice for St. Joseph’s (1-1), and Ben Macafee had a double and two RBIs.
State College routs Central Dauphin
STATE COLLEGE State College beat Central Dauphin 13-3 in five innings Friday.
Kevin Karstetter paced the Little Lions with three hits and four RBIs. Tyson Cooper drove in two runs for the Little Lions, who scored six runs in the second inning and added five runs in the third.
State College’s David Shoemaker earned the win.
The Little Lions (1-1) host Red Land on Saturday.
BEA rolls past Central
MARTINSBURG Bald Eagle Area scored nine runs in the sixth inning on its way to a 17-2 win over Central on Friday.
Matt Reese went 3 for 4 with a double, scored three runs and drove in three runs for the Eagles, who finished with 17 hits. Trent Donley was 2 for 3 with a double and scored three runs, Garrett Barnhart finished 3 for 5 with three runs, and Hunter Brooks finished with two doubles and two RBIs for BEA. Kael Gardner went 2 for 4, and Dylan Bisel finished 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
The Eagles’ big offensive day supported pitcher Nick Maynard, who allowed four hits and struck out three in six innings to earn the win.
“It was a great win for us against the defending state champs,” BEA coach Jim Gardner said. “Nick Maynard threw an outstanding game for us in very windy conditions.”
The Eagles host Huntingdon on Monday.
Softball
P-O tops Bellefonte
PHILIPSBURG Kam Harris led the Philipsburg-Osceola softball team to a 9-4 win over Bellefonte on Friday.
Harris pitched a complete game and struck out nine to earn the win, and she also hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Lady Mounties. P-O’s Kylie Adams went 3 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, Hannah Thompson finished 2 for 2 and Rachel Simpson had three RBIs.
P-O scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third to build an early 9-3 lead.
BEA tops Huntingdon
HUNTINGDON Mara Caldana had two doubles and four RBIs in Bald Eagle Area’s 7-2 win over Huntingdon on Friday.
Zoey Surovec struck out six in seven innings to earn the win for the Lady Eagles.
BEA (2-0) faces Clearfield on Monday.
State College falls
HARRISBURG Central Dauphin’s Nichole Bechtel hit a two-run walk-off home run in her team’s 6-5 win over State College on Friday.
Ashley Blumenthal had two hits for the Lady Little Lions, and Sarah Bowman added a triple and three RBIs.
Boys’ tennis
State College sweeps Central Dauphin
HARRISBURG State College cruised to a 5-0 win over Central Dauphin on Friday.
Nick Vanden, Owen Lloyd and Terrence Li each won singles matches for the Little Lions. State College duo Drew Cagle and Garrett Schoonmaker earned the win at No. 1 doubles, while Ronit Patel and Sankar Ramesh won at No. 2 doubles.
The Little Lions (4-0) host Mechanicsburg on Monday.
