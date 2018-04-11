Who are the baseball players to watch in the county this season?

The county’s high school baseball teams have each played a handful of games so far this season.
Here’s a look at players to watch from Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola, St. Joseph’s and State College in 2018:
Trent Donley, Bald Eagle Area: Donley is tied for first on the team with a .500 batting average through three games this season. He’s also thrown five scoreless innings of relief for the Eagles.
Kael Gardner, Bald Eagle Area: Gardner is hitting .455 this season, good for second behind Donley and Matt Reese. He finished 2 for 4 to contribute to BEA’s 17-hit day in a 17-2 win over Central last week.
Nick Maynard, Bald Eagle Area: Maynard, a sophomore, earned the win in the blowout against Central. The 6-foot-6 left-hander pitched six innings, limiting Central to four hits and two runs and recording three strikeouts.
Matt Reese, Bald Eagle Area: Reese is tied with Donley, hitting .500 so far this season. He led BEA with a 3-for-4 day against Central that included a double, three runs and three RBIs.
Adam Armstrong, Bellefonte: Armstrong was dominant in his first appearance this season just like he was the past two seasons. He finished with 12 strikeouts and allowed two runs in six innings in a loss to Huntingdon. “He gets in a zone,” Bellefonte coach Jon Clark said. “He wants to work, and that’s what I really like about him is he’s kind of a no-nonsense pitcher.” Armstrong had a 0.74 ERA in 2016 to help the Red Raiders to the state title and finished with a 1.97 ERA last year. This year, he’s throwing a two-seam fastball, four-seam fastball, curveball and changeup while working on a slider.
Dylan Deitrich, Bellefonte: Deitrich was a smooth shortstop with range on Bellefonte’s state championship team in 2016 — and he still brings a reliable glove to the middle of the Red Raiders’ infield. “He still goes about the position of shortstop the same way,” Clark said. “He’s developed a little stronger arm. He’s got a little bigger himself. He has a little more explosion out there on defense.” Offensively, Deitrich has more power than he did as a sophomore. And Clark expects him to hit for a higher average after finishing last year with a .286 average. “He’s our leadoff guy right now because he’ll watch the pitches,” Clark said. “He’ll take a walk if need be or hit the ball the opposite way, put down a bunt. He’s really multi-faceted as an offensive player.”
Cade Fortney, Bellefonte: Fortney is the team’s starting center fielder and No. 2 hitter behind Deitrich. “Just like Dylan’s one of the better infielders in the league,” Clark said. “I think Cade is one of the better outfielders in the league.” The coach wants to see Fortney take the next step offensively this year after hitting .245 with 10 RBIs in 2017.
C.J. Funk, Bellefonte: Funk didn’t back down last year as a freshman for the Red Raiders. He thrived in the middle of the lineup, hitting .365 with three triples, three doubles and 10 RBIs. “As I look at him this year, he’s even more confident,” Clark said. “He almost comes across as he’d be a two or three-year veteran and then you got to remind yourself sometimes that, ‘Hey this kid’s a sophomore.’ And he’s still learning and he’s still developing his game.” Funk isn’t satisfied with his success in his first season. And his coach expects him to be even better this year.
Cameron Shaffer, Penns Valley: Shaffer has started strong for the Rams this season. In games against Claysburg-Kimmel, St. Joseph’s and Huntingdon, he’s gone 7 for 13 (.538) with two RBIs, according to the team’s stats on MaxPreps.
Logan Snyder, Penns Valley: Snyder is hitting .400 with a team-high two doubles and team-high four RBIs, according to MaxPreps.
Mason Lieb, Penns Valley: Lieb had 10 strikeouts to earn the win against Claysburg-Kimmel this year. Lieb also threw three shutout innings of relief to pick up a win against St. Joseph’s.
Gage Coudriet, Philipsburg-Osceola: Coudriet posted a 2.33 ERA as a sophomore and a 2.16 ERA as a junior for the Mounties. The senior right-hander provides a veteran presence on the mound for P-O.
Josh Earnest, Philipsburg-Osceola: Earnest, a pitcher and second baseman, has been one of the Mounties’ top players for the past four years. He hit .300 in each of his first three years while also handling a heavy workload on the mound. The senior opened this season with 11 strikeouts in five scoreless innings to earn the win against Juniata.
Keegan Soltis, Philipsburg-Osceola: Soltis led the Mounties with a .345 batting average, three home runs and 16 RBIs as a freshman in 2017. And he’s off to a hot start this year, going 4 for 6 with two RBIs in the Mounties’ first two games.
Dylan Broderick, St. Joseph’s: Broderick provides a steady presence at catcher for the Wolves, and he’s also one of the team’s top hitters. Last year, Broderick led the team with 20 RBIs while hitting .289 with four doubles and one triple.
Cam Burris, St. Joseph’s: SJCA coach Greg Herman said Burris is receiving interest from Division-I programs, including Stanford and Columbia. He finished with a 2.96 ERA while striking out 36 in 28 1/3 innings last year.
Bryce Herman, St. Joseph’s: The senior is the ace of the Wolves’ pitching staff. He finished with 38 strikeouts and 11 walks in 36 2/3 innings to go with a 0.95 ERA as a junior, and the Wolves will be relying on him to make a run at the District 6 championship. “He’s always been consistent, has good control,” SJCA coach Greg Herman said. “I think he’s going to add a little more velocity this year. The ball’s kind of popping out of his hand pretty good.”
Jack Mangene, St. Joseph’s: Mangene, the Wolves’ shortstop, ranked first on the team with a .365 batting average in 2017 and finished second with 17 RBIs. He also tied for the team lead with 15 runs and nine stolen bases.
Jack Hurley, State College: Hurley has found his comfort zone at the plate in his sophomore season. “His hands are super-fast,” State College coach Troy Allen said. “It seems like almost every time he touches it, it’s about as well struck as you can get.” The speedy Little Lions sophomore, who is committed to Virginia Tech, is hitting .333 with a double while covering plenty of ground in right field. “He’s a tremendous defensive outfielder,” Allen said. “When you combine that with his offense, certainly two years from now, he’s going to be something special.”
Kevin Karstetter, State College: Karstetter made an immediate impact as a freshman last season, playing third base and hitting .333. The Florida Atlantic commit has taken over at shortstop, his natural position, this year, and he’s hitting .545 with three doubles and four RBIs in four games. “He seems much more comfortable and aggressive at the plate than he did as a freshman. He’s in there taking some monster hacks,” Allen said. “He’s certainly starting to flash the power that was in his body. If you’ve seen him, he’s not a small kid.”
David Shoemaker, State College: Shoemaker showed his competitive fire on the mound Tuesday, challenging Cumberland Valley’s hitters in a 7-6 loss. “His loss (Tuesday) was probably the best that I’ve seen him pitch, and I’ve had him either in my training program or playing for me at the high school since he was in eighth grade,” Allen said. “I was probably more proud of him (Tuesday) than I have been at any other time.” Shoemaker, a Penn commit, gave his team a chance to win despite defensive miscues Tuesday. He’s proven himself as the Little Lions’ ace, ready to fill the void left by the graduation of Mason Mellott. The left-hander throws a four-seam fastball, two-seam fastball, split-finger changeup, cutter and slider. “David’s now got a full arsenal of pitches,” Allen said. “Obviously his control has been one of his strengths and now he has the velocity to go with it.”
