Here's why the Penns Valley-BEA baseball game won't be played at Medlar Field

Bald Eagle Area and Penns Valley will not be playing baseball at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Saturday due to a change in the Penn State-Ohio State series this weekend.
With rain in Sunday’s forecast, the Nittany Lions will play a doubleheader Saturday. BEA will now host Penns Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles' field in Wingate.
The game between the Eagles and Rams was planned to be the first of three high school games played at the home of the Nittany Lions and State College Spikes this year. State College is set to play Bellefonte on April 28, and Philipsburg-Osceola will face St. Joseph’s at the stadium May 5.
“All the high schools are excited and we’re excited to be able to host them,” Spikes manager of communications Joe Putnam said. “Hopefully Mother Nature will be better suited for this next year so that we can get them all in as planned, but again, it’s baseball — sometimes you win, sometimes you lose and sometimes it rains.”
Putnam said several options were discussed before Penn State adjusted its series schedule to play a doubleheader against Ohio State on Saturday, with the first game set to start at 2 p.m. Putnam said playing the Penn State doubleheader, and the high school game too, wasn’t possible Saturday.
“You’re talking about two nine-inning games and then a seven-inning game on top of that and just with the time needed to prepare the fields for three games,” Putnam said, “it just wouldn’t have worked out.”
Penns Valley athletic director Nate Althouse and BEA athletic director Doug Dyke both said there weren’t discussions of moving the game to another day to be played at Medlar Field. The Rams and Eagles will now play Saturday in Wingate, where there will be a high near 74 degrees and partly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service.
“We already had our guys in the mindset of playing,” Althouse said. “They’ve cut out this time on their Saturday when they were going to play that as opposed to sitting and trying to find another day to kind of work this in with Penn State and with the Spikes that, ‘Hey, it’s going to be gorgeous. Let’s play ball Saturday.’”
Added Dyke: “We would have played (Saturday), I would hope, no matter what because again, it’s just too good of a day to be sitting at home with games to be played.”
It’s the second straight year weather prevented Penns Valley from playing at Medlar Field. The Rams’ game against St. Joseph’s at the stadium last year was cancelled due to rain.
“It’s disappointing because the kids look forward to playing in that kind of atmosphere and on that kind of stage,” Althouse said. “Probably part of the game, at least, would be under the lights, which is a treat for them, and it’s a different environment, so I feel bad for the kids because they get really excited for these things.”
Spikes High School Baseball Series
Medlar Field is scheduled to host two more high school games this season as part of doubleheaders with Penn State. Fans who purchase a ticket for the Penn State game will be admitted to the high school game free. General admission tickets for the high school games are $3. Here's a look at the schedule:
April 28: State College vs. Bellefonte, 6 p.m. Penn State plays Northwestern at 2 p.m.
May 5: Philipsburg-Osceola vs. St. Joseph's, 6 p.m. Penn State faces Michigan State at 2 p.m.
