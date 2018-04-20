Today in high school sports: April 20, 2018

STATE COLLEGE Ryan Franks made history in the State College boys’ lacrosse team’s 17-3 win over Indiana on Friday.
Franks scored five goals, reaching 108 goals in his career to surpass the program’s all-time record (107) set by his brother, Brady. Ryan Franks now leads the Little Lions with 22 goals this season, followed by Connor McDonough (11) and Brady Dorner (nine).
Patrick Groves, Neil Porterfield and Kyle Snyder each had two goals for State College on Friday.
Mike Hraba made six saves in the win.
Softball
BEA routs Penns Valley
SPRING MILLS Madison Peters hit two home runs to lead Bald Eagle Area to a 15-2 win over Penns Valley in five innings Friday.
Peters finished with three hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs for BEA, and Megan King had a home run and two RBIs. Lacee Barnhart scored four runs for the Lady Eagles, who finished with 11 hits.
Peters was also the winning pitcher.
Lydia Collison led Penns Valley with two hits.
Baseball
BEA falls to Huntingdon
WINGATE Huntingdon’s Ben Briggs pitched a complete game to lead his team to a 3-1 win over Bald Eagle Area on Friday.
Jaden Jones went 2 for 3 for the Eagles (4-3), while Dylan Bisel and Trent Donley each had doubles.
BEA starting pitcher Hunter Brooks turned a strong effort in the loss, allowing two runs and striking out seven in five innings.
Bellwood-Antis edges P-O
BELLWOOD Bellwood-Antis used a five-run fourth inning to take the lead for good in a 10-7 win over Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.
P-O scored four runs in the top of the fourth to build a 7-3 lead before Bellwood-Antis responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Keegan Soltis led P-O offensively, finishing 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Boys’ tennis
State College tops Red Land
STATE COLLEGE State College beat Red Land 4-1 on Friday.
Nick Vanden, Terrence Li and Drew Cagle each won singles matches for the Little Lions. State College duo Garrett Schoonmaker and Ronit Patel picked up a win in doubles.
The Little Lions (11-0) face Hershey on the road Monday.
Boys’ track and field
Bellefonte beats BEA, Central
WINGATE Four Red Raiders won two events as Bellefonte earned a 113-37 win over Central and beat Bald Eagle Area 88-62 on Friday.
Brett Pope (1600, 3200), Cole Hovis (400, 800), Moryelle Fernandez (long jump, triple jump) and Luke Lambert (shot put, discus) took first in their events for Bellefonte.
Girls’ track and field
Pighetti sets Bellefonte record
WINGATE Gabbie Pighetti set a Bellefonte record in the shot put Friday, providing the highlight of her team’s meet with Bald Eagle Area and Central.
Bellefonte earned a 98-52 win over Central, but the Lady Red Raiders fell 76.5-73.5 to BEA. Pighetti took first in the shot put with a record throw of 37-6. Chelsea Robson won the 400, long jump and triple jump.
Other first-place finishers for Bellefonte included: Sara Tressler (100), Amber Shirey (1600, 3200), Andrea Linn (high jump).
