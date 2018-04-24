Here’s what happened at the Mountain League Track and Field Championships

Girls
Isabella Culver leads Penns Valley to team title
CLEARFIELD Isabella Culver pulled off a rare feat Tuesday by heading home with four gold medals at the Mountain League track and field championships — in addition to leading the Lady Rams to the team title.
Individually, Culver placed first in the 200-meter dash (26.82 seconds), the 400-meter dash (1:00.71) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). She also helped the 1,600-meter relay team finish first with a time of 4:18.96.
Penns Valley freshman Kelsey Hull also impressed with first place in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Other Lady Rams winners included Sydney Riegel (100-meter hurdles) and Marissa Stecko (100-meter dash).
Bellefonte’s Gabrielle Pighetti won the shot put with a distance of 34 feet, 8 inches, and Bald Eagle Area’s Adazi Mellott heaved the discus a league-best 99-01.
Clearfield finished as the runner-up to Penns Valley, followed by Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Tyrone, Huntingdon, Central and Philipsburg-Osceola.
Boys
Bellefonte shines, places 3rd
CLEARFIELD Luke Lambert and Cole Hovis both made sure the Mountain League championships were a memorable one for Bellefonte, as the two accounted for three first-place finishes Tuesday.
Lambert won both the discus (130 feet, 6 inches) and the shot put (45-4.25), while Hovis had the fastest 400-meter dash time in 52.20 seconds.
For Penns Valley, Brendan Colwell set the tone with a first-place time of 9:57.82 in the 3,200 meter run. He also contributed to the winning 3,200-meter relay team’s time of 8:44.52.
Tyrone won the boys’ team title, and Clearfield was the runner-up. Bellefonte came in third, followed by Penns Valley, Bald Eagle Area, Philipsburg-Osceola, Huntingdon and Central.
