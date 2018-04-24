Penns Valley's Isabella Culver cruises to a win in the 400 meter dash during the Mountain League Championships at Clearfield High School on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Penns Valley's Isabella Culver cruises to a win in the 400 meter dash during the Mountain League Championships at Clearfield High School on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Penns Valley's Isabella Culver cruises to a win in the 400 meter dash during the Mountain League Championships at Clearfield High School on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

High School Sports

Here’s what happened at the Mountain League Track and Field Championships

From CDT staff reports

April 24, 2018 11:38 PM

Girls

Isabella Culver leads Penns Valley to team title

CLEARFIELD Isabella Culver pulled off a rare feat Tuesday by heading home with four gold medals at the Mountain League track and field championships — in addition to leading the Lady Rams to the team title.

Individually, Culver placed first in the 200-meter dash (26.82 seconds), the 400-meter dash (1:00.71) and the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). She also helped the 1,600-meter relay team finish first with a time of 4:18.96.

Penns Valley freshman Kelsey Hull also impressed with first place in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Other Lady Rams winners included Sydney Riegel (100-meter hurdles) and Marissa Stecko (100-meter dash).

Bellefonte’s Gabrielle Pighetti won the shot put with a distance of 34 feet, 8 inches, and Bald Eagle Area’s Adazi Mellott heaved the discus a league-best 99-01.

Clearfield finished as the runner-up to Penns Valley, followed by Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte, Tyrone, Huntingdon, Central and Philipsburg-Osceola.

Boys

Bellefonte shines, places 3rd

CLEARFIELD Luke Lambert and Cole Hovis both made sure the Mountain League championships were a memorable one for Bellefonte, as the two accounted for three first-place finishes Tuesday.

Lambert won both the discus (130 feet, 6 inches) and the shot put (45-4.25), while Hovis had the fastest 400-meter dash time in 52.20 seconds.

For Penns Valley, Brendan Colwell set the tone with a first-place time of 9:57.82 in the 3,200 meter run. He also contributed to the winning 3,200-meter relay team’s time of 8:44.52.

Tyrone won the boys’ team title, and Clearfield was the runner-up. Bellefonte came in third, followed by Penns Valley, Bald Eagle Area, Philipsburg-Osceola, Huntingdon and Central.

  Comments  