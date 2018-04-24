Today in Centre County high school sports | April 24, 2018

Here’s everything you missed in high school sports around Centre County on Tuesday:
Softball
Everyone hits — literally — in Bellefonte win
BELLEFONTE Every Bellefonte softball player with an at-bat Tuesday finished with a hit, as the Lady Red Raiders racked up 20 hits in a 16-11 victory over Clearfield.
Three players finished with three hits apiece — Alexis Wetzler, Rianna Trexler, Emma DeHaas — while four others had two hits. Three had a single hit apiece.
Bellefonte held a slim 10-9 lead in the middle of the sixth inning but exploded for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Trexler had a game-high five RBIs.
BEA triggers mercy rule
WINGATE The Lady Eagles’ Madison Peters finished with a complete game shutout in the 10-0 win over Williamsport, which went six innings.
Peters surrendered four hits, while striking out five and walking just one.
Morgan Lucas paced BEA with three hits, including a pair of doubles and two RBIs. BEA is 8-2 on the season.
Penns Valley falls
MIFFLINTOWN Lydia Collison and Allie O’Brien each tallied two hits apiece, but it wasn’t enough in the Lady Rams’ 7-2 loss to Juniata.
Juniata opened with a four-run first inning, and Penns Valley just couldn’t overcome the slow start.
4th inning dooms State College
LEWISTOWN The Lady Little Lions surrendered nine runs in the fourth inning in a 10-5 loss to Mifflin County.
State College held a slim 2-1 lead heading into the fourth inning but couldn’t hold on. Caitlyn Brannon paced State College with two hits and three RBIs.
Baseball
P-O dominates BEA
PHILIPSBURG The Mounties made quick work of rival Bald Eagle Area in an 11-1 victory that lasted five innings.
Keegan Soltis paced P-O with a team-high three hits, while Riley Phillips led the way with three RBIs.
Bellefonte impresses in win
SPRING MILLS Dylan Deitrich guided the Red Raiders with a hit, two runs and three RBIs in their 15-7 win over Penns Valley.
Bellefonte used an eight-run third inning to set the tone, but Penns Valley wouldn’t relent. The Rams scored six runs in the fifth and sixth innings to avoid the mercy rule.
CJ Lauck and Robert Marsh had two hits apiece for Bellefonte.
Girls’ track and field
Lady Little Lions cruise
HARRISBURG State College’s Noelia Pagano, Esther Seeland and Rachael Spencer each won two individual events apiece in the Lady Little Lions’ 89-61 win over Central Dauphin East.
Each played a unique role. Pagano dominated in the field events, where she won both the long jump (15 feet, 6.25 inches) and the triple jump (34-5), while Seeland was instrumental on the track with top finishes in the 400 meters (58.38 seconds) and the 200 meters (27.04).
Spencer had it both ways. She won a track event (hurdles: 17.69) and a field event (high jump: 5-0).
Boys’ lacrosse
Little Lions cruise
STATE COLLEGE Patrick Groves scored six goals and Ryan Franks added four in the Little Lions’ jaw-dropping 22-2 win over Central Dauphin East.
Ben Shaffer led the way with four assists, while Matt Kunes added two. In goal, Joe Schwab had five saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
State College thumps CD East
HARRISBURG The Lady Little Lions lit up the scoreboard in an 18-4 victory over Central Dauphin East that featured three different players recording hat tricks.
Sally Stahl led all players with four goals, while both Carissa Tambroni and Elaina Ohlson had three goals apiece. Goalie Emilee Engle added five saves in the winning effort.
State College (8-3) will next play Mechanicsburg on Thursday.
Boys’ volleyball
Little Lions earn sweep
HARRISBURG State College cruised to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 win over Central Dauphin East.
The team leaders included Tanner Kuruzovich and Jeremy Bullock (kills: 9 apiece), Nate Reinart (blocks: 4), Ryan Kustaborder (assists: 35) and Quinn Williams (digs: 5).
Comments