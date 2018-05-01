State College's Drew Friberg named one of the state's best basketball players

State College's Drew Friberg joined elite company Tuesday when he was named one of the best high school basketball players in Pennsylvania.
The Princeton-bound senior was selected to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Team for the second year. Friberg earned first-team Class 6A honors for this past season after picking up third-team honors last year.
Averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game, the 6-foot-6 forward led the Little Lions to a single-loss regular season and a Mid Penn title before losing in the second round of PIAAs. Friberg also finished his career with 1,623 points to become the No. 3 all-time scoring leader for the maroon and gray.
Friberg made history in State College's overtime win against Harrisburg in December, when he racked up a career-high 49 points. That broke the Little Lions' single-game scoring record, which had been held by Mike Koehler since 1970.
Another memorable game: Friberg hit for 39 points against Milton Hershey to help the Little Lions repeat as Mid Penn champions. And the Little Lions needed every one of those points. Tied 60-60 with eight minutes to go, Friberg netted 14 of the team's final 30 points to tip the score 90-84 in the Little Lions' favor.
Joining Friberg on the Class 6A first team are Player of the Year and recent Villanova commit Eric Dixon, of Abington, state champions Lynn Greer and Seth Lundy, of Roman Catholic, Naheem McLeod, of Plymouth-Whitemarsh, and Ethan Morton, of Butler.
Friberg joins Philipsburg-Osceola's Halle Herrington as the only Centre County basketball players to earn all-state honors for this past season.
