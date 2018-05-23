Bellefonte softball wins district title — and how other Centre County teams fared Wednesday

Hanna Lauck’s fifth-inning home run helped Bellefonte softball cruise to a 10-0 victory over Somerset on Wednesday to clinch the District 5/6 Class 4A championship at St. Francis University in Loretto.
The game lasted just five innings due to the mercy rule.
The Lady Red Raiders’ pitching staff dominated their opponents as Somerset was unable to consistently get on base.
State College loses close one
State College came up one run short of a district title in Loretto.
The Lady Little Lions watched their season end with a 5-4 loss to Mifflin County in the District 6 Class 6A championship. No other game details were provided.
The matchup was the third meeting of the season for the two teams with Mifflin County winning the first one 10-5 and State College winning 7-4 the second time around.
Baseball
St. Joseph’s comes up short
Cole Bernier’s two RBIs were not enough as St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy lost to Homer Center 4-3 on a walk-off error in the District 6 Class A title game in Altoona.
SJCA’s Camden Burris tied the game at 3-3 with his RBI single in the third after Bernier’s two-run double. But defense proved to be the downfall for St. Joseph’s, as it committed two crucial errors — including one in the bottom of the seventh to seal the victory for Homer Center.
Jack Mangene went 2-for-3 in the loss for the Wolves.
Errors plague BEA in loss
Four errors by Bald Eagle Area proved to be too much as the Eagles lost 11-1 in five innings against Huntingdon in the District 6 Class 3A championship in Altoona.
Trent Donley and Jaden Jones both went 1-for-2 from the plate, but they were the only players from Bald Eagle Area to record a hit in the game.
Grant King opened up the scoring for the Eagles in the opening inning off a Matt Reese sac fly. Hunter Brooks started the game for BEA and allowed five earned runs in three innings.
Boys’ volleyball
State College advances in subregional
Jeremy Bullock’s 15 kills and five blocks powered State College to a four-set victory over Erie McDowell in the District 6/8/10 Class 3A subregional semifinals in Erie.
The Little Lions won 25-21, 26-24, 27-29, 25-23. They will next face Altoona on Friday for a spot in the state tournament.
Tanner Kuruzovich was second on the team in kills with 11, while teammate Ryan Kustaborder led the team with 48 assists and 12 digs.
“Jeremy Bullock had a great night for us and we were able to capitalize on some of their passing and serving errors in each set,” coach Kim-Li Kimel said.
