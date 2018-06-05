How P-O, Bellefonte softball fared in the first round of PIAAs — and a list of the District 6 all-stars

Kamyrn Harris’ pitching from the circle helped power Philipsburg-Osceola to a 7-1 victory over Delone Catholic in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A softball tournament in State College.
No other game details were provided. The Lady Mounties will take on South Park on Thursday in the quarterfinals.
Bellefonte loses
Bellefonte was unable to generate enough offense as it lost to Belle Vernon 4-0 in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A softball tournament at Peters.
The Lady Red Raiders struck out 10 times and secured only three hits in the loss. No other game details were provided.
District all-stars released
District 6 released its three teams of softball all-stars Monday — for Class A/2A, Class 3A/4A and Class 5A/6A — and Centre County was again well-represented.
Bellefonte led the way with nine players on the Class 3A/4A team. Among those to make the 20-girl team were offensive pitcher Lexi Rogers, catcher Maddie Tice, first baseman Lissi Przybys, second baseman Emma DeHaas, third baseman Rianna Trexler, shortstop Alexis Wetzler, outfielders Mallorie Smith and Taylor Kerr, and utility player Hanna Lauck.
Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola also had their fair share of representation on the Class 3A/4A team. Four Lady Eagles earned spots on the team: pitcher Madison Peters, catcher Tobi Yarrison, first baseman Mackenzie McCloskey and outfielder Lacee Barnhart. P-O’s representatives included pitcher Kam Harris, catcher Kylie Thal, shortstop Hannah Thompson and outfielder Madison Lucas.
State College had five girls make the Class 5A/6A team. They were first baseman Caitlyn Brannon, third baseman Brandi Triebold, shortstop Morgan Arnold, and outfielders Sarah Bowman and Ashley Thomas.
There was no local representation on the Class A/2A team.
