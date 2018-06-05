Bellefonte baseball advances to PIAA quarterfinals; Mid-Penn all-star lacrosse teams released

CJ Lauck’s four RBIs helped Bellefonte crush East Pennsboro 15-4 in five innings Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A baseball tournament in DuBois.
The Red Raiders will now take on Meadville in the quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Thursday in DuBois.
Adam Armstrong picked up the complete-game win Tuesday, allowing three earned runs and seven hits.
Defense — or lack thereof — was the main story of the game as the two teams combined to have nine errors with East Pennsboro committing six. But the the top of the Red Raiders’ batting order was also a big storyline.
Bellefonte’s top-four batters combined to record 10 of the team’s 15 total runs. Leadoff Dylan Dietrich had two hits and three runs, Cade Fortney had three runs, CJ Funk had a pair of runs and RBIs, and Eric Peggs finished with two hits and two runs.
The Red Raiders trailed early, but they didn’t have to wait long to claim the lead. With the two teams tied at 4-4 in the second inning, Robert Marsh gave Bellefonte the lead for good after smacking a three-run double with two outs to hand the Red Raiders a 7-4 advantage.
Girls’ lacrosse
4 earn spots on league all-star team
State College junior midfielder Sally Stahl and attacker Elaina Ohlson paced the girls’ lacrosse team with spots on the first team of the Mid-Penn All-Stars — but they weren’t the only ones to receive recognition.
Senior defender Abby Kissell was named to the second team of the Mid-Penn All-Stars, while senior goalie Emilee Engle and junior midfielder Alyssa Dunlap made the third team.
For the team awards, Stahl was named team MVP while Dunlap was the Lady Little Lions’ most improved player. Ohlson earned the most committed player award.
Boys’ lacrosse
Pair earn All-Mid-Penn recognition
Little Lions junior attacker Ryan Franks was named to the first team of the Mid-Penn boys’ lacrosse all-stars, while Paul Olivett was an honorable mention as a senior short-stick defensive midfielder.
Olivett won a CDT Athlete of the Week Award during the season, and Franks became the school’s all-time leading scorer in April.
