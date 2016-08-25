Health, experience to boost BEA girls soccer

Lady Eagles coach Jared Moore has worked with the team’s seniors since they were freshmen.
Moore was the JV coach before spending the last two years as the head coach of the varsity program. He’s looking forward to seeing seniors Madelynn Holderman, Shania Moore and Julia Cingle lead the Lady Eagles as they aim to bounce back from going 5-13 a year ago.
“It’s kind of a special year for me,” Moore said.
Holderman and Cingle both play center midfield while Moore will be at center back. Holderman is a four-year starter, and Moore is the captain of the defense.
The Lady Eagles lacked offensive firepower in 2015, averaging 1.2 goals per game and suffering five shutout losses.
“Last year was a bit of a building year for us,” Jared Moore said. “Not so many goals.”
Moore said injuries contributed to the team’s struggles a year ago.
“I think that if you’re always playing back on your heels the whole game, it’s really tough to build offensively,” the coach said. “So I think it took us a long time to kind of gel. We had some injuries last year and we had to put some people where they weren’t used to being played and I think that made a difference.
“But we are all healthy this year.”
Morgan Chambers, who broke her leg last year, is back for the Lady Eagles on defense. Emma Murgas will be at center back this season after playing outside a year ago, and Chelsea Butterworth will move outside after starting at center back in 2015.
“I think we’re going to be very strong on defense this year,” Moore said.
