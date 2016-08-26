County football teams set to open season

When the high school football season kicks off Friday night, three area coaches will make their debuts.
Steve Guthoff has taken over at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and will lead the Wolves into a matchup against fellow first-year coach Jesse Nagle and Bald Eagle Area. Philipsburg-Osceola is set to host West Branch in its first game under coach Mike Mann.
Bellefonte will host Jersey Shore, and Penns Valley will take on Marian Catholic on the road to round out the first week of games.
Here’s a look at the matchups:
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy at Bald Eagle Area
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: SJCA — Steve Guthoff (first season); BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season)
Players to watch: SJCA — Brendan Robinson, QB; BEA — Hunter Hockenberry, RB
The skinny: Both teams are coming off disappointing campaigns.
The Eagles went 1-9 and the Wolves finished 2-7 last season.
BEA struggled to find the end zone last season, averaging 7.9 points per game. The Eagles were shut out four times and never scored more than 20 points in a game.
They return last year’s starting quarterback, Tanner Kresovich, and their top running back, Hunter Hockenberry.
The Wolves have a new quarterback to go with the new coaching staff.
For the Wolves, Brendan Robinson is set to start at quarterback for the first time while Zac Sechler will line up at running back. They’ll lead a young group of Wolves this season.
Jersey Shore at Bellefonte
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: JS — Tom Gravish; Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season)
Last meeting: Jersey Shore 14, Bellefonte 6, last season
Players to watch: Bel — Chase Gardner, QB
The skinny: Bellefonte challenged Jersey Shore in a 14-6 loss last season.
The Red Raiders will give the Bulldogs a different look in the opener this year, lining up in a pro-style, spread offense instead of the Wing-T.
Bellefonte coach Shanon Manning expects quarterback Chase Gardner to be a threat to run and pass as the Red Raiders look to improve after a 3-7 season in 2015.
The Bulldogs, who went 9-3 a year ago, lost starting quarterback Travis Bradley and starting running back Levi Lorson to graduation. Lorson rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year.
West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: WB — Kevin Hubler; P-O — Mike Mann (first season)
Last meeting: West Branch 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 10, last season
Players to watch: P-O — Levi Hughes, RB
The skinny: Philipsburg-Osceola has been overmatched in the majority of its games the past two years.
In both of those 0-10 seasons, the Mounties dropped close games to West Branch in Week 1. Philipsburg-Osceola fell 30-28 to the Warriors in 2014 and lost 21-10 in 2015.
The Mounties will try to end a 27-game losing streak Friday night.
Running backs Levi Hughes and Matt Johnson will power the offense along with fullback Brandon Anderson in the team’s Power-slot I offense.
Penns Valley at Marian Catholic
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias (21st season); MC — Stan Dakosty
Players to watch: PV — Andrew Tobias, QB; MC — Ethan Kuczynski, QB
The skinny: Like the rest of the local teams set to take the field Friday night, the Rams suffered through a losing season in 2015.
They open the season with a test against the Colts, who won the District 11 Class A championship last season and return quarterback Ethan Kuczynski. Kuczynski threw for 13 touchdowns in 2015.
Andrew Tobias is back at quarterback for the Rams, who finished 2-8 last year.
But Penns Valley’s playmakers are unproven after losing wide receiver and defensive back Ben Alexander and leading rusher Chase Collison.
