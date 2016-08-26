Football preview: West Branch at Philipsburg-Osceola

The skinny: Philipsburg-Osceola has been overmatched in the majority of its games the past two years.
In both of those 0-10 seasons, the Mounties dropped close games to West Branch in Week 1. Philipsburg-Osceola fell 30-28 to the Warriors in 2014 and lost 21-10 in 2015.
The Mounties will try to end a 27-game losing streak Friday night.
Running backs Levi Hughes and Matt Johnson will power the offense along with fullback Brandon Anderson in the team’s Power-slot I offense.
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: WB — Kevin Hubler; P-O — Mike Mann (first season)
Last meeting: West Branch 21, Philipsburg-Osceola 10, last season
Players to watch: P-O — Levi Hughes, RB
Comments