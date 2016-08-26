High School Sports

August 26, 2016 3:10 PM

Football preview: Penns Valley at Marian Catholic

From CDT staff reports

The skinny: Like the rest of the local teams set to take the field Friday night, the Rams suffered through a losing season in 2015.

They open the season with a test against the Colts, who won the District 11 Class A championship last season and return quarterback Ethan Kuczynski. Kuczynski threw for 13 touchdowns in 2015.

Andrew Tobias is back at quarterback for the Rams, who finished 2-8 last year.

But Penns Valley’s playmakers are unproven after losing wide receiver and defensive back Ben Alexander and leading rusher Chase Collison.

Time: 7 p.m.

Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias (21st season); MC — Stan Dakosty

Players to watch: PV — Andrew Tobias, QB; MC — Ethan Kuczynski, QB

