Football preview: Penns Valley at Marian Catholic

The skinny: Like the rest of the local teams set to take the field Friday night, the Rams suffered through a losing season in 2015.
They open the season with a test against the Colts, who won the District 11 Class A championship last season and return quarterback Ethan Kuczynski. Kuczynski threw for 13 touchdowns in 2015.
Andrew Tobias is back at quarterback for the Rams, who finished 2-8 last year.
But Penns Valley’s playmakers are unproven after losing wide receiver and defensive back Ben Alexander and leading rusher Chase Collison.
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: PV — Martin Tobias (21st season); MC — Stan Dakosty
Players to watch: PV — Andrew Tobias, QB; MC — Ethan Kuczynski, QB
Comments