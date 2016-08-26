Football preview: St. Joseph’s at Bald Eagle Area

The skinny: Both teams are coming off disappointing campaigns.
The Eagles went 1-9 and the Wolves finished 2-7 last season.
BEA struggled to find the end zone last season, averaging 7.9 points per game. The Eagles were shut out four times and never scored more than 20 points in a game.
They return last year’s starting quarterback, Tanner Kresovich, and their top running back, Hunter Hockenberry.
The Wolves have a new quarterback to go with the new coaching staff.
For the Wolves, Brendan Robinson is set to start at quarterback for the first time while Zac Sechler will line up at running back. They’ll lead a young group of Wolves this season.
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: SJCA — Steve Guthoff (first season); BEA — Jesse Nagle (first season)
Players to watch: SJCA — Brendan Robinson, QB; BEA — Hunter Hockenberry, RB
