Football preview: Jersey Shore at Bellefonte

The skinny: Bellefonte challenged Jersey Shore in a 14-6 loss last season.
The Red Raiders will give the Bulldogs a different look in the opener this year, lining up in a pro-style, spread offense instead of the Wing-T.
Bellefonte coach Shanon Manning expects quarterback Chase Gardner to be a threat to run and pass as the Red Raiders look to improve after a 3-7 season in 2015.
The Bulldogs, who went 9-3 a year ago, lost starting quarterback Travis Bradley and starting running back Levi Lorson to graduation. Lorson rushed for more than 2,000 yards last year.
Time: 7 p.m.
Coaches: JS — Tom Gravish; Bel — Shanon Manning (fourth season)
Last meeting: Jersey Shore 14, Bellefonte 6, last season
Players to watch: Bel — Chase Gardner, QB
