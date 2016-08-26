High school football scoreboard: Week 1

Check back all night for updates from all of Centre County’s football teams in action.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
0
at Bald Eagle Area
47
St. Joseph’s-BEA game notes: Follow CDT sports writer John McGonigal on Twitter for live updates from this game, @jmcgonigal9.
Hunter Hockenberry scores the Eagles’ first touchdown of the season on a 13-yard run. A safety pushes BEA ahead 9-0 late in the first quarter.
Tanner Kresovich’s 19-yard touchdown run gives BEA a 16-0 lead with 1:25 left in the first quarter.
Kresovich’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Kael Gardner makes it 22-0 BEA with 8:19 left in the half (kick failed).
Hockenberry scores his second touchdown of the night, this time on a 25-yard run. BEA leads 28-0 late in the first half.
Kresovich connects on a 33-yard touchdown pass. BEA leads 34-0.
The Eagles lead 40-0 at halftime after a 19-yard touchdown run by Kresovich.
Jordan Jones enters at quarterback and finds Gage McClenahan for a touchdown. BEA leads 47-0.
Jersey Shore
27
at Bellefonte
7
Bellefonte game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Gordon Brunskill on Twitter for live updates from this game, @GordonCDT.
Jersey Shore scores first touchdown on a 6-yard pass. Bulldogs lead Bellefonte 7-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
After the Red Raiders fumble on their first offensive play, Jersey Shore pushes its lead to 13-0 on a 33-yard touchdown pass (PAT wide).
Jersey Shore scores again and leads 21-0 with 11:43 left in the half. After an interception, Jersey Shore scores to go ahead 27-0 with 8:14 left in the first half.
Tanner Helms hauls in a 10-yard touchdown pass to pull Bellefonte within 27-7 early in the second half.
Penns Valley
14
at Marian Catholic
7
Penns Valley game notes: Penns Valley leads Marian Catholic 14-7 at halftime.
West Branch
27
at Philipsburg-Osceola
12
Philipsburg-Osceola game notes: Philipsburg-Osceola trails West Branch 27-12 at halftime.
