August 26, 2016 6:53 PM

High school football scoreboard: Week 1

From CDT staff reports

Check back all night for updates from all of Centre County’s football teams in action.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy

0

at Bald Eagle Area

47

St. Joseph’s-BEA game notes: Follow CDT sports writer John McGonigal on Twitter for live updates from this game, @jmcgonigal9.

Hunter Hockenberry scores the Eagles’ first touchdown of the season on a 13-yard run. A safety pushes BEA ahead 9-0 late in the first quarter.

Tanner Kresovich’s 19-yard touchdown run gives BEA a 16-0 lead with 1:25 left in the first quarter.

Kresovich’s 44-yard touchdown pass to Kael Gardner makes it 22-0 BEA with 8:19 left in the half (kick failed).

Hockenberry scores his second touchdown of the night, this time on a 25-yard run. BEA leads 28-0 late in the first half.

Kresovich connects on a 33-yard touchdown pass. BEA leads 34-0.

The Eagles lead 40-0 at halftime after a 19-yard touchdown run by Kresovich.

Jordan Jones enters at quarterback and finds Gage McClenahan for a touchdown. BEA leads 47-0.

Jersey Shore

27

at Bellefonte

7

Bellefonte game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Gordon Brunskill on Twitter for live updates from this game, @GordonCDT.

Jersey Shore scores first touchdown on a 6-yard pass. Bulldogs lead Bellefonte 7-0 with 7:26 left in the first quarter.

After the Red Raiders fumble on their first offensive play, Jersey Shore pushes its lead to 13-0 on a 33-yard touchdown pass (PAT wide).

Jersey Shore scores again and leads 21-0 with 11:43 left in the half. After an interception, Jersey Shore scores to go ahead 27-0 with 8:14 left in the first half.

Tanner Helms hauls in a 10-yard touchdown pass to pull Bellefonte within 27-7 early in the second half.

Penns Valley

14

at Marian Catholic

7

Penns Valley game notes: Penns Valley leads Marian Catholic 14-7 at halftime.

West Branch

27

at Philipsburg-Osceola

12

Philipsburg-Osceola game notes: Philipsburg-Osceola trails West Branch 27-12 at halftime.

