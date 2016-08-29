Centre County boys’ soccer teams prep for new season

After a positive run in the Mountain League last year, Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer coach Shawn Inlow is expecting major success as the 2016 season approaches.
Meanwhile, Bellefonte, Penns Valley and Bald Eagle Area all feel confident competing for the Mountain League title, State College loses a dozen seniors but figures to be in the hunt for a Mid-Penn crown, and Grace Prep and Centre County Christian Academy look to make names for themselves.
With storylines and preseason hype abound, let’s delve into the 2016 Centre County boys’ soccer preview.
Philipsburg-Osceola
A Mountain League title always seems to evade the Mounties.
Inlow doesn’t think that will happen this year.
With flexibility in the midfield, depth at goalkeeper, and a new turf facility, P-O could be a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain League.
“I expect to run rampant on the Mountain League, and to win the Mountain League,” Inlow said. “This year, we’re going to be a problem for people.”
Definitely confident for a team that loses its top goalscorer — striker Austin Krise (47 career goals) graduated.
But Inlow believes the Mounties will actually score more goals this season than they did last.
For starters, the coach thinks their new turf field will provide an advantage.
“It will change the way we approach,” Inlow said. “We will be a different team. Folks coming in will have a different experience.”
P-O, 10-5-3 last year with a 9-3-2 mark in Mountain League play, finished second in the league to Huntingdon (12-1-1).
But Inlow thinks the Mounties can overtake the Bearcats with increased fitness, using the width of their 70x116 field.
With Krise gone, P-O will switch from a lone-striker formation of 4-5-1 to a more traditional 4-4-2, with the two fullbacks getting up the field in attacking support.
Micah Shively and Reece Yarger will serve as overlapping wingbacks, and Inlow said the duo “attack with big grins on their faces.”
In addition, junior Montgomery Tew will work the attacking midfield, and classmate Curtis Rowles will roam as a dynamic holding midfielder.
Inlow trusts that this high-octane look will deliver.
“We’ve got to work our fitness up to a peak so we can play the way we want to play,” the coach said. “If we play right, we’ll run them off the ledge.”
Bellefonte
P-O isn’t the only team that believes it can win the Mountain League.
Bellefonte coach Scott Martz said that’s all his players have been talking about in the preseason’s first few practices.
“They’re talking Mountain League championship and district title,” Martz said. “That’s what they want. ... They have those goals, and I didn’t really have to set them.”
The Red Raiders, who were 13-7 in 2015, lost six players to graduation, including scoring threats Nate Shippee and Deon Furfaro.
However, Martz expects junior Daniel Catchmark to carry much of the offensive load.
The coach said Catchmark wasn’t as aggressive last season, at first allowing the seniors and juniors to do most of the attacking.
That changed toward the end of the 2015 campaign, and Catchmark looks poised for a breakout year.
“It came to a point where we needed someone to step up and score some goals for us, and he just asserted himself more,” Martz said. “He knows he’s the man right now. He’s got to be the guy to put the ball in the net for us.”
As for the season outlook, the Red Raiders are looking for at least 12 wins.
“But we also believe we can contend for the Mountain League championship, make districts, and go as far as we can there,” Martz said.
Bald Eagle Area
Last year’s record — 5-13-1 — wasn’t ideal for the Eagles.
And according to coach Jason Bair, it wasn’t truly indicative of the year BEA had.
In 2015, the Eagles played in 10 overtime games and only lost on one occasion by two goals or more.
So they were pretty much in every game?
“Every game,” Bair said with emphasis.
In 2016, he’s looking for his team to get over that hump.
Juniors Jared Gettig and Seth Koleno are captains for BEA, and Bair expects them to build off of their promising sophomore campaigns.
“I’m hoping and banking on that the experience that they gained last year will help them do an even better job this year,” Bair said.
The Eagles will have someone relatively new in net. BEA loses three key letterwinners, including 2015 starting goalkeeper Alex Boyer.
However, Boyer went down with an injury last season, and for the final five games, Hunter Etters stepped in.
Etters, now a junior, was effective in his short stint, and helped guide the Eagles to the semifinals of districts.
“He enters this year a whole lot more comfortable, and it’s not brand new for him,” Bair said. “There’s really not a bigger stage for our team than going into districts, and he did an outstanding job there.”
Perhaps the Eagles can make another run in 2016.
Penns Valley
Rams coach Scott Case hasn’t set a certain standard when it comes to wins this year.
Instead, he’s taking a different approach.
“If you start with the goal of having a great season — and that’s from the participant’s perspective of having fun — then you can build from there,” Case said. “That’s my goal. That’s our goal. And that’ll lead into winning matches.”
The Rams lost seven letterwinners to graduation after a season in which they went 6-11-1.
Key returners include Jared Kines, Alex Gretok, Jakob Daniels and Nate Gillespie. Kines was the team’s goalkeeper last season, while Gretok and Gillespie played in the midfield and Daniels was a defender.
However, at this point in the preseason Case isn’t sure where they’ll be positioned on the field.
“They’ll be playing where I need them to play,” he said with a laugh.
Regardless of where they’re at, Case still expects a lot out of those core four.
“Those guys are getting ready to step into leadership, varsity roles,” Case said. “You just keep cultivating the next starting 11.”
State College
It’s happened before, and it’s happened again.
The Little Lions lose 12 contributing seniors this year, but given coach Danny Orton’s history of development, he’s not too concerned.
In 2015, State College was in the same position, replacing a dozen seniors. The Little Lions went on to earn a 15-4-1 record and a District 6 Class AAA title.
“We’ve been lucky because we’ve reloaded every year,” Orton said. “It’ll be a challenge I’m sure, but we’ll be OK.”
Orton, in his fifth year with the program, had his best-ever mark in the difficult Mid-Penn Conference last season. The Little Lions were 10-3-1 in the league.
The Mid-Penn Conference is treacherous, though, and Orton doesn’t take it lightly.
“Week in and week out, the Mid-Penn is a major challenge,” he said. “You could go 0-14 or 14-0 in that conference for the most part. Every game is very, very close.”
With little margin for error, Orton will look to a handful of returning letterwinners to lead the way.
State College goalkeeper Zach Donohue, attacking midfielder Jake Kunes, and traditional midfielders Eli Bokunewicz and Ben Oesterling will be crucial in establishing the team’s identity and bringing along some of the younger contributors.
“They’ll lead,” Orton said. “They’ve led before, and they have to make sure that during the tough times — and there will be tough times in this league — that they find a way to dig in and say the right things to everyone to stay focused and keep working hard.”
Grace Prep
Alex Zubler is by far the youngest boys’ soccer coach in Centre County.
But at 19 years old, Zubler is excited about the opportunity to help Grace Prep grow.
Zubler was recently on the team himself. He played for the Storm in 2014 and 2015, and in fact, some of the players he’s coaching were once his teammates.
“I know a bit about how the school works, and how they run their soccer program,” Zubler said.
The Storm, 4-3-1 last year, lose a key player in Changjae Chung, but return a couple of key letterwinners — Joshua Mikhail and David Weaver.
Zubler expects Mikhail to be a prime attacking option, while Weaver will use his speed and strength in the middle of the field.
“(Mikhail is) going to be our lead goalscorer, and really most of our offense up front,” the coach said. “David does a really good job controlling the midfield.”
As for expectations, Zubler isn’t hoping his team hits a certain win total, but rather wants to see constant improvement throughout the year.
“I don’t expect to come out and have an undefeated season or anything,” Zubler said. “I just really want the guys to come out and work hard. ... Possess the ball better than we’ve done in the past to control the game more, and I think that alone will give us the upper hand in a lot of games.”
CCCA
CCCA will have a varsity boys’ soccer team for the first time since 2008 — and head coach Robert Maholic is eager to get started.
The Bulldogs have played an exhibition schedule the past few years, sometimes not having enough players to compete. But now, CCCA has exactly enough players to field a starting lineup — 11.
“We don’t have much,” Maholic said. “But we’re trying to rebuild.”
The past four years CCCA has had players consistently on the team, whether it was varsity or not. Seniors Drew Ezanko and Jacob Berzaf, along with sophomore Daniel Witherite, will have all played for the Bulldogs for four years.
CCCA’s league allows teams to field players from seventh-12th grade.
As for the rest of the team, Maholic is working with a new-to-soccer senior, two freshmen and five seventh-graders.
“We’re such a young group,” Maholic said. “We don’t know how we’re going to be. But we’re excited.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Bald Eagle Area
Head coach: Jason Bair (17th season)
Assistant coaches: Dan Walter, Clint Corman, Evan Gettig
Last season: 5-13-1
Key losses: Alex Boyer, Chris Dunklebarger, Cole Morey
Returning letterwinners: Seth Koleno, Jared Gettig, Joey Gates, Dylan Zink, Garrett Giedroc, Anton Fatula, Clayton Giedroc, Trent Donley, Carson Spence, Austin Huyett, Hunter Etters, Mitchell Jenkins
Key newcomers: Luke Bloom, Tim Durachko, Noah Hockenberry, Peter Van Cise, Dylan Hess
Bellefonte
Head coach: Scott Martz (13th season)
Assistant coaches: John Boatman, Mark Williams, Andrew Weigold
Last season: 13-7
Key losses: Finn Nixdorf, Nate Shippee, Deon Furfaro, Gunner Eble, Ben Herr, Joe Sheckler
Returning letterwinners: Daniel Simmon, Noah Gaus, Alex Horner, Wilson Miller, Daniel Catchmark, Josh Gaus, Noah Nadalsky, Mitchel Shutika, Zach Stone
Key newcomers: Joe Maggs, Evan Nyquist, Andrew Sharp, Chris Persiko, Brandon Pacella, Ryan Houser
Centre County Christian Academy
Head coach: Robert Maholic (fifth season)
Returning letterwinners: Drew Ezanko, Jacob Berzaf, Daniel Witherite, Chad Weaver, Isaiah Smith
Grace Prep
Head coach: Alex Zubler (first season)
Last season: 4-3-1
Key loss: Changjae Chung
Returning letterwinners: Joshua Mikhail, David Weaver
Penns Valley
Head coach: Scott Case (20th season)
Assistant coaches: Tim Rogers, Ken Gore
Last season: 6-11-1
Key losses: Zach Homan, Jeffrey Luse, Burton Peese, Jonas Smucker, Curtis Swartz, John Statham, Zeke (Ender) Warren
Returning letterwinners: Maxton Case, Stephen Gover, Christian Walker, McKinley Yarrington, Jakob Daniels, Nate Gillespie, Jared Kines, Sam Kupp, Alex Gretok
Philipsburg-Osceola
Head coach: Shawn Inlow (10th season)
Assistant coaches: Tom Petro, Neal Parks, Mike Sypa
Last season: 10-5-3
Key loss: Austin Krise
Returning letterwinners: Micah Shively, Ben Handel, Max Wittlinger, Christian Snyder, Reece Yarger, Curtis Rowles, Montgomery Tew, Ulysses Saldana, Noah Adams, Foxx Curley, Brady Bizzarri, Jaylen Johnson, Ethan Pryde, James Tew, Jeremy Aultman
Key newcomers: Jarod Koleno, Thomas Kovalick, Aaron Parks, Matthew Farrell, Kyle Godin, Dalton Kristofits, Brandon Singer
State College
Head coach: Danny Orton (fifth season)
Assistant coaches: Andrew Beverly, Alex Kimbro
Last season: 15-4-1
Key losses: 12 starting seniors
Returning letterwinners: Jake Kunes, Eli Bokunewicz, Ben Oesterling, Zach Donohue
