Centre County girls’ soccer teams aiming to build on last season

Centre County’s girls’ soccer teams are looking to take the next step in 2016.
State College is looking to make a run in the state tournament, and Bellefonte wants to capture the district title. Bald Eagle Area is looking to improve after a 5-13 season, and Penns Valley hopes to secure a longer stay in the district playoffs.
Philipsburg-Osceola wants to get back in the win column, Centre County Christian Academy is gunning for the league playoffs, and Grace Prep’s program is growing.
A look at the county’s teams:
Bald Eagle Area
Lady Eagles coach Jared Moore has worked with the team’s seniors since they were freshmen.
Moore was the JV coach before spending the last two years as the head coach of the varsity program. He’s looking forward to seeing seniors Madelynn Holderman, Shania Moore and Julia Cingle lead the Lady Eagles as they aim to bounce back from going 5-13 a year ago.
“It’s kind of a special year for me,” Moore said.
Holderman and Cingle both play center midfield while Moore will be at center back. Holderman is a four-year starter, and Moore is the captain of the defense.
The Lady Eagles lacked offensive firepower in 2015, averaging 1.2 goals per game and suffering five shutout losses.
“Last year was a bit of a building year for us,” Jared Moore said. “Not so many goals.”
Moore said injuries contributed to the team’s struggles a year ago.
“I think that if you’re always playing back on your heels the whole game, it’s really tough to build offensively,” the coach said. “So I think it took us a long time to kind of gel. We had some injuries last year and we had to put some people where they weren’t used to being played and I think that made a difference.
“But we are all healthy this year.”
Morgan Chambers, who broke her leg last year, is back for the Lady Eagles on defense. Emma Murgas will be at center back this season after playing outside a year ago, and Chelsea Butterworth will move outside after starting at center back in 2015.
“I think we’re going to be very strong on defense this year,” Moore said.
Bellefonte
The Lady Red Raiders lost two record-setting players to graduation.
Morgan Brooks finished her career as the program’s all-time leader in goals, and Madisen Paige capped her career as the all-time leader in assists. Brooks led the team with 17 goals, and Paige had 12 goals and a team-high 14 assists last year.
“They were huge contributors, but I feel that the team’s really working hard to be able to move forward and fill those spots that they’ve left,” Bellefonte coach Stacey Miller said.
Bellefonte has 10 returning letterwinners, including sophomore Kara Bates, who was third on the team with seven goals last year.
The Lady Red Raiders are coming off a memorable season as they reached the district championship game for the first time in program history. Bellefonte fell 1-0 to Central in the title game.
This year’s group plans on returning to the championship game.
“There are a lot of them that were on the team last year that are returning this year,” Miller said. “They felt like they missed out and are looking to get back there again and want to prove that they can win that district championship.”
CCCA
Centre County Christian Academy returns some talented playmakers, but must replace three seniors who left their mark on the program.
“I think we’re searching a little bit for identity and who’s going to step forward and be the new leaders,” CCCA coach Martie Maholic said.
Abby Maholic, Hannah Boughton and Alexis Rossman have all graduated to leave that leadership void.
The Lady Bulldogs will rely on Allison Rossman and Morgan Bair this year.
Rossman, a forward, has endured injuries throughout her career.
“She’s very valuable to us if we can just keep her healthy,” Maholic said. “I think her health is key to our success, and she’s been pushing very hard in practices because she wants a good senior year.”
Bair, a freshman forward, played varsity soccer as a seventh and eighth grader and excelled.
“She’s been a force for us,” Maholic said. “She’s actually on record pace for our school as far as scoring goals. Already as a junior high player, I think she scored more goals than any other junior high player.”
Rossman and Bair will look to help CCCA return to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association playoffs this year.
Grace Prep
At Grace Prep’s first practice last year, the team had just six players.
In the season opener, the Lady Storm had 11 players. During the season, the team added some players with little-to-no soccer experience to provide some depth.
This season, Grace Prep is starting with a 20-player roster.
“The talent as a whole is much higher this year and the sheer numbers are much higher, so we’re really looking forward to some nice soccer on the field,” Grace Prep coach Jason Fisher said.
The program is in its second year of a co-op with St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy and returns seven players from last season.
Fisher said Alexandra Madeira, one of the team’s top scorers in 2015, will provide a strong presence in the midfield. Abigael Fisher and Maddie Denezza are also returning contributors along with the team’s primary goalkeeper Abigail Galliano.
With more depth, Grace Prep has been able to run practices differently heading into the season.
“We have enough numbers to run some offense against defense and doing some subbing,” Fisher said.
Penns Valley
The Lady Rams are focused on the fundamentals going into the season under first-year coach Jeff Denger.
Denger wants to see his team moving the ball with intensity. And he hopes that focus will lead to success in the district playoffs. He also feels his team has depth, adding that his players are competing for time going into the season.
“I don’t know exactly where it’s all going to fall,” Denger said of his starting lineup.
The Lady Rams return 13 letterwinners, including a trio of 2015 Mountain League All-Stars in first-team selection Alyssa Denger and second-team selections Hailee Wingard and Keira Whitman.
Jeff Denger has coached recreational soccer for the last 8-10 years in the area and worked with many of the players on the team in the past.
He didn’t want to miss out on this opportunity when the job opened.
“I don’t want to look back 20 years from now and say, ‘Man, I wish I would have done that,’” Denger said.
Philipsburg-Osceola
Leslie Long is taking over at Philipsburg-Osceola after spending time as an assistant on the staff in the past. She started the middle school girls’ team last year, but still helped out with the varsity program.
The Lady Mounties are coming off an 0-12 season.
“The team was small at the end of last season due to injuries and their confidence is going to need to be rebuilt,” Long said in an email.
Senior center back Maggie Peck and senior midfielder Lydia Shively will lead the team this season. Hannah Lockett is set to take over in net for the Lady Mounties, who have 20 players on their roster.
State College
State College will have to adjust after losing a Division-I talent to graduation.
After finishing with 17 goals and nine assists to spearhead the Lady Little Lions offense last year, Haley Crawford is now a forward at James Madison. She had a knack for creating opportunities offensively, something coach Bud Price said more players will have to do this season.
“From developing the attack and everything, we’re going to be looking at things a little differently this year and just implementing some different things to take on the talent that we have there and get the most out of them,” Price said.
Price is going into his second season after leading State College to a 12-6-1 record and its eighth straight district championship in 2015. He said the team has 12 returning players with starting experience at the varsity level.
Though it will be tough to replace Crawford, Price said this group has plenty of talent.
Kelly Mejia, Saede Eifrig, Sophia Bollinger and Mya Jeffries are among the team’s top returning players.
Price said Mejia’s versatility will be valuable.
“She played striker for me last year,” Price said. “She played as a fullback for me also, so she can play pretty much anywhere on the field.”
Price thinks Mejia and her teammates are good enough to win a state championship.
“We’re pushing for that,” Price said. “We talk about how to get to that goal, which is doing the little things every day, the hustle factors and being all in every practice.”
Price is also stressing fundamentals like possession and awareness as the Lady Little Lions work toward that goal.
“Basics in soccer that we need to be masters of,” Price said.
Ryne Gery: 814-231-4679, @rgery
Bald Eagle Area
Head coach: Jared Moore (third season)
Assistant coaches: Sierra Leitch, Sarah Blaylock
Last season: 5-13
Key losses: Morgan Nyman, Sarah Van Cise, Dallis Dillon
Returning letterwinners: Madelynn Holderman, Shania Moore, Julia Cingle, Kiersten Walker, Emma Murgas, Charlee Harris, Sarah Gates, Ashley Conaway, Chelsea Butterworth
Key newcomers: Emily Shiels, Zoey McHenry
Bellefonte
Head coach: Stacey Miller (14th season)
Assistant coaches: Doug Bates, Bob Litten, Skip Pighetti, Bill MacMath, Amy McCartney, Kevin Morooney, John Elnitski, Nick Downs, Duffy Besch, Keith Lair, Susan McDaniel, Buddy Johnson
Last season: 13-8
Key losses: Morgan Brooks, Madisen Paige
Returning letterwinners: Taylor Lair, Sarah McClure, Gabbie Pighetti, Alana Masullo, Bree McDaniel, Kara Bates, Hannah Robb, Jennah Krout, Elle McCartney, Leah Simmon
Key newcomers: Mallorie Smith, Maddie Polkinghorn, Carolyn Seibel, Madison Steiner, Lynnsey Kauffman
Centre County Christian Academy
Head coach: Martie Maholic
Assistant coaches: Amy Smith, Kristy Maholic
Last season: 5-3-3
Key losses: Hannah Boughton, Abby Maholic, Alexis Rossman, Michaela Burkey
Returning letterwinners: Allison Rossman, Tiana Kline, Alberta Deng, Ashley Kersteter, Devan Walker, Hannah Crafts, Cassandra Poorman, Morgan Bair, Hannah Sides, Meagan Bair
Key newcomers: Leila Boughton, Moriah Smith
Grace Prep
Head coach: Jason Fisher
Assistant coaches: Samantha Zuber, Susan Cooke Weeber
Last season: 3-9
Key losses: Haley Wang, Rebecca Tao
Returning letterwinners: Alexandra Madeira, Mary Elliot, Jordan Dawson, Maddie Denezza, Abigael Fisher, Abigail Galliano, Haoxuan Wang
Key newcomers: Shannon Brawley and Olivia Smith, Adda Fegley, Sarah Watkins, Saran Ashley-Douglas, Megan Bollich, Abby Bulick, Brynn Hershbine, Maddie Hulburt, Lexi Kranich, Sarah Lombardi, Rebekah Sechler, Sarah Shearer
Penns Valley
Head coach: Jeff Denger (first season)
Assistant coaches: Andrew Landis, Rich Whitman, Hayley Wildeson
Last season: 10-7-1
Key losses: Destiny Andrus, Cassidy Corl, Valerie Hosterman, Naomi Olsen-Zelman
Returning letterwinners: Danae Hurd, Lydia Hankinson, Keira Whitman, Rachel Wert, Alyssa Denger, Olia Corman, Emma Narber, Aliyah Fetterolph, Hailee Wingard, Kelsey Sweitzer, Olivia Corman, Abby Martin, Sydney Riegel
Key newcomers: Morgan Smith, Melanie Hosterman, Cassondra Ulmanic, Elli Stamm, Hannah Montminy, Erica Randolph, Hannah Denger
Philipsburg-Osceola
Head coach: Leslie Long (first season)
Assistant coach: Olivia Sealy
Returning letterwinners: Maggie Peck, Lydia Shively, Kierra Vesneskey, Kylee Bartley, Jayde Burge, Jordan Day, Loryn Hughes, Kyra James, Aneesa Karimushan, Hannah Lockett, Keara Krause, Kendra Carns, Jalyn James, Madison Lucas
Key newcomer: Kylie Thal
State College
Head coach: Bud Price (second season)
Assistant coaches: LeAnne Graham, Chris Eifrig
Last season: 12-6-1
Key losses: Haley Crawford, Lauren Anderson, Sarah Scott, Caitlyn Fosnacht
Key returnees: Kelly Mejia, Saede Eifrig, Sophia Bollinger, Peyton Lee, Mya Jeffries
