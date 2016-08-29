State College field hockey has ‘lofty goals’ for 2016 season

The State College field hockey team’s season ended with a loss in the District 6 championship game the last two seasons.
In both title games, the Lady Little Lions fell 2-1 to Mifflin County.
The recent postseason setbacks are motivating coach Chelsea Cummins’ team going into this season.
“We discussed after that game that we don’t want to feel that way again,” Cummins said in an email.
The Lady Little Lions are aiming to make a deeper postseason run this season. They’ll be led by five returning starters in Jackie Snedden, Sydney Asencio, Kelsey Love, Sally Stahl and Shelby Querry from last year’s team, which finished 11-7-1.
Snedden, a senior, was one of the team’s leading scorers as a forward a year ago. Cummins said she could play more of a role defensively this year.
Querry will anchor the team’s defense.
Cummins said the senior goalie is “one of the most athletic players in our conference.”
“We rely on her heavily,” Cummins said of Querry, who is committed to play at Indiana.
The veterans will be surrounded by a group of inexperienced contributors at the start of the season.
Taylor Love, a senior forward, is returning from ACL surgery. Senior forward Krissy Bonness and junior midfield/back Abby Kissell are returning letterwinners who are in the mix for playing time along with junior Halle Rex, junior Lily Dochat, sophomore Abby Biddle, sophomore Ainsley Sheehan, sophomore Ava Whitlark and freshman Carissa Tambroni.
“Our lack of experience is somewhat a blessing and a curse,” Cummins said. “The newer faces on the field are often fearless, which benefits us tremendously, but the lack of experience at the varsity level may be a bit of a shock.”
Cummins said players will see time at multiple positions throughout the season, sometimes switching roles depending on the opponent.
“I want the girls to show the coaching staff what they can do and how versatile they can be,” Cummins said. “It is our job as coaches to put the puzzle pieces together.”
The coach is hoping the team comes together to earn a spot in the state tournament.
Said Cummins: “We have very lofty goals.”
State College field hockey
Head coach: Chelsea Cummins
Assistant coaches: Katie Prestia, Sean Meily, Megan Wagner
2015 record: 11-7-1
Key losses: Emily Allegar, Carly Blonski, Mini Kifolo, Megan Klaus, Brianna Meier, Aley Moore, Mariah Selvaggi, Courtney Stidsen
Returning letterwinners: Jackie Snedden, Krissy Bonness, Shelby Querry, Taylor Love, Abby Kissell, Sydney Asencio, Kelsey Love, Sally Stahl
Key newcomers: Paige Heim, Halle Rex, Lily Dochat, Abby Biddle, Ainsley Sheehan, Ava Whitlark, Lizzie Paterno, Carissa Tambroni
