County volleyball teams see growth for 2016

Volleyball is growing in Centre County, and a number of teams have high expectations.
Bald Eagle Area has a huge roster and all of its starters back from a 16-win season, State College returns five starters from a 15-win team that won the District 6 title, Philipsburg-Osceola lost only two full-time starters from a 21-win campaign, and Bellefonte and Penns Valley also have nearly the entire roster back and are hoping to see major improvements. Even the relatively new program at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy is growing, with a dozen freshmen learning the game.
There’s nothing like having a full gym with volleyballs flying in every direction to inspire.
“I’m like a football program here,” BEA coach Larry Campbell said. “It’s nice. I’ve got 26 kids out, my junior high had 30 kids out — the numbers are way up. It’s nice to have a program that’s growing and people are excited about.”
A look at the growth:
Bald Eagle Area
The only graduation losses for the Lady Eagles were a serving specialist and a middle blocker off the bench. The team returns all seven starters, including its top passers and hitters from last fall.
Plus, many of those starting spots are not guaranteed with the way many of the others on the roster are playing. Campbell has a lot of options.
“Expectations are rather high,” Campbell said. “The level of intensity in the gym has been well ahead of what we’ve done in the past.”
The biggest trouble spot may be the balance of getting the right lineup with keeping everyone happy. Campbell has been asking his team, “Are you a ‘me’ person or a ‘we’ person?” to get them thinking.
“How you handle that, how much are you going to push in practice?” Campbell wondered about his team. “The level of frustration — say, ‘This isn’t for me.’ We’ll see, but it’s something we’ve openly talked about.”
Leading the lineup is Mountain League Most Valuable Player Regan Dyke, the team’s libero and top passer. They also return outside hitters Vee Skripek and Katie Flick and setter Madi Hahn.
But there are a lot of competitors for spots in Miranda Ballock and freshman Grace Hugar at outside hitter. At middle hitter are returnees Madison McCauley, Madison Ripka and Hannah Confer, along with newcomers Jordan Anderson and Mae Hugar.
Caylee McCaslin started at opposite last season, and Megan Kresovich will be competing there, and Cirstynn Comley and Ally Onder are pushing at defensive specialist.
“It’s going to be a big year,” Campbell said, “or, depending on how we handle the situation of playing time, it could be different.”
Bellefonte
A heavy presence of juniors and seniors, including four returning starters, has the Lady Red Raiders and coach Christina Diaz eager to start the season.
Her team has some decent size, with four girls taller than 5-foot-8, but few positions are set as the season approaches. The number of unknowns can be disconcerting, but it also shows the multitude of skills some of the girls have.
“We have a lot of kids that are versatile,” said Diaz, who played at perennial top-20 program Florida. “We don’t know if they’re going to be a setter, an outside (hitter), kids who normally play middle (blocker) may go outside this year.”
The likely known position is junior Chloe Thompson at setter, though Diaz has not decided if she will use a 5-1 offense, with one full-time setter, or a 6-2 offense with more available hitters and rotating setters. Diaz is “50-50 on it” but wants to take advantage of the hitting skills of as many players as possible.
The other returning starters are Abbie Carr, Lauren Young and Anna Rutecki.
“We’re very athletic,” Diaz said. “Our philosophy … we’re going to play the best six that play well together on the court. It’s not about the best six players, it’s about the best six that go on the court and work well together, they have a good tempo, good rhythm, they work hard.”
Penns Valley
Penns Valley coach Jayme Ishler is looking forward to the future, both in the short and long term. The Lady Rams lost only the starting libero off last year’s team, and have just one senior this fall. Plus, a junior high program has been started at the school.
“It’s huge,” Ishler said. “Penns Valley couldn’t compete because you have all those other schools that have it, and those young girls know the basics really early, and when they get to ninth grade you don’t have to spend all that time on basics.”
While returning so much from the starting lineup, it doesn’t mean girls are not on the move. After Morgan Noll and Eachael Leib both saw time at setter last season, each has moved to a hitting position, where they prefer to be, while Abby Miller takes over quarterbacking duties, where she prefers to be with her “good hands,” according to Ishler.
Focusing on the 2016 season, nine letterwinners return as Ishler continues to place the blocks of the program with so much youth. The lineup also figures to see Maci Ilgen and Peyton Homan as middle blockers, Emma Butler as an outside hitter and Morgan Kerstetter sliding into the libero role.
Ilgen is the only senior among them, providing more possibilities for the Lady Rams.
“I get longer with them to teach them and we can grow better as team,” Ishler said. “And then they are older, hopefully we can dominate because we’re going to have a ton of seniors next year.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
The Lady Mounties are annually a contender for the top of the Mountain League and in District 6 Class AA, and this season appears to be no different. They have depth and experience, with 11 girls returning this season with varsity playing experience last fall.
One change this season looks to be using one setter full-time with the offense instead of a two-setter system. Returning starters Annie Kost and Hannah Thompson are both vying for the job.
They will have plenty of hitting choices, including Morgan Thompson, Mackenzie Welker, Brynn Bailey and coach Dave Eckberg’s daughter, Jayden, as outside hitters. Right-side hitters include Welker, Camryn Frank and freshman Kylie Kennedy. Mollie Maguire, Kennedy and Bailey also are in the hunt for a spot in the middle as Eckberg figures the team could see plenty of girls get on the floor.
“I can see having 11 kids get varsity playing time, maybe even 12,” he said. “We’re just trying to keep as many kids playing as possible, but not sacrificing team cohesion and chemistry.”
Longtime starter and senior Sadie Granville will return to her libero position, with Rachel Simpson, Kost and Hannah Thompson all possible for defensive specialists.
While there is a healthy eight freshmen on the roster, the biggest addition to the team will be on the bench with volunteer assistant coach Kaleena Davidson, a four-year starter at Penn State. She was an assistant coach for the Nittany Lions for five seasons, helping the team to three NCAA titles.
“It’s good for our program,” Eckberg said. “To me it’s a win in more than one way. It’s something that we can offer that maybe other schools can’t, other programs can’t.”
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
New head coach Cori Donaghy may have a lot of unknowns as the new season approaches — she’s still learning about her girls, figuring out positions and breaking in 12 freshmen — but she can see a bright future for the program.
“It’s been a challenge from a coaching perspective,” said Donaghy, who played briefly at Penn State but is a coach for the first time. “We have to literally introduce the basics to the new players without boring the returning players to death. … Once we get into game play it will become more of a challenge.”
There is still a lot of open competition for spots, but the race has narrowed for the team’s setter with senior Sophia DeNezza, sophomore Anna Griggs and freshman Emma Mallison. Otherwise, there are a lot of battles for spots in the lineup in the front and back rows.
“We are still figuring (positions) out,” Donaghy said. “We have a good deal of work to do — there’s no denying that. Our players are green in a sense that a lot of them didn’t even understand the terms.”
Even with the inexperience, Donaghy likes what she sees.
“We’ve seen the signs of absolute improvement,” Donaghy said. “They’re giving it their all.”
State College
The Lady Little Lions’ roster is big in numbers, just not big in stature. They will not be intimidating any opponents with their size at and above the net this season.
“This will be the smallest group I’ve had in the seven years I’ve been here,” coach Chad Weight said. “It is what it is. We’re just going to have to play better defensively and speed things up a little bit.”
The good news is five starters return, and after spending the latter half of 2015 using a 6-2 offense with two setters, the Lady Little Lions will start that way this fall. Leah Henderson and Taylor Kuruzovich, who was also one of the team’s top hitters last fall, will be directing the offense.
Taking their swings at the ball will be returning outside hitters Alli Henderson and Jess Irwin, while Lyndsey Reed and Michaela Harpster are battling on the right side for time. The team does have openings thanks to graduation in the middle, with Kyle Gooding and Keira Scharf among the contenders along with Rachel Fedorko, though she is starting the season with an injury.
Another open battle is at libero and defensive specialist, with Avery Cymbor, Laura Hildebrand and Katie Finlan looking to get back row time.
“I’d like to think, minus the fact that we have two different middles, we’ll be every bit as good as last year,” Weight said. “The other kids coming back are better, which is obviously good. I kind of like where we are, small or not.”
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
Bald Eagle Area
Head coach: Larry Campbell (10th season)
Assistant coaches: Randy Holsopple, Lindsey Confer, Megan Flick, Karen Donmoyer, Julie Witmer, Andres Munar, Janel Catherman
Last season: 16-3, lost in District 6 Class AA semis
Key losses: Sara Snyder, Virginia Hillman
Returning letterwinners: Regan Dyke, Katie Flick, Vee Skripek, Caylee McCaslin, Madi Hahn, Cirstynn Comley, Hannah Confer, Madison Ripka, Madison McCauley, Miranda Ballock, Allison Onder
Key newcomers: Grace Hugar, Madison Rockey, Megan Kresovich, Brooke Woodward, Jordan Anderson, Mae Hugar
Bellefonte
Head coach: Christina Diaz (third season)
Assistant coach: Joi McKenzie
Last season: 4-13
Key loss: Olivia Spratt
Returning letterwinners: Abbie Carr, Lauren Young, Lindsey Schoch, Anna Rutecki, Chloe Thompson, Lauren Yeager, Amelia Walker, Kaylee Dreese
Penns Valley
Head coach: Jayme Ishler (second season)
Assistant coaches: Craig Collison, Kim Claar
Last season: 5-18
Key loss: Olivia Meyer
Returning letterwinners: Maci Ilgen, Peyton Homan, Morgan Kersterter, Morgan Noll, Lexi Culver, Bella Culver, Abby Miller, Rachael Leib, Emma Butler
Philipsburg-Osceola
Dave Eckberg (eighth season)
Assistant coaches: Chelsey Markel, Kaleena Davidson
Last season: 21-8, 11-3 Mountain League, lost in District 6 Class AA first round
Key losses: Hannah Shimmel, Cheyenne Bone, McKendz Kephart
Returning letterwinners: Sadie Granville, Annie Kost, Morgan Thompson, Hannah Thompson, Mollie Maguire, Mackenzie Welker, Camryn Frank, Jadyn Eckberg
Key newcomers: Kyleigh Kennedy, Abby Davis, Madeline Sparks, Mandy Romano, Kylie Adams, Adria Lewis, Kaitlinn Miller, Roselyn Weaver
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Head coach: Cori Donaghy (first season)
Assistant coach: Andrew Nadermann
Key losses: Katie Kocher, Asara Clark
Returning letterwinners: Bella Bassett, Bella Bevilacqua, Sophia DeNezza, Anna Griggs, Maddie Helfer, Ana Legaspi, Aubrey Weiss, Catherine McCarthy, Janina Romero
Key newcomers: Emma Mallison, Maggie Mangene, Ruthanna McMurtrie, Nicole Flis, Hanna Langelaan, Megan Marflak, Kaela Meyer, Gwen Michaels, Elizabeth Peters, Teghan Prospero, Ava Starks, Catalina Thornburg
State College
Chad Weight (seventh season)
Assistant coaches; Jim Gonder, Jenny Campbell, Audrey McDonough
Last season: 15-6, District 6 Class AAA champions, lost in PIAA first round
Key losses: Kyla Irwin, Annie Summers
Returning letterwinners: Taylor Kuruzovich, Alli Henderson, Laura Hildebrand, Avery Cymbor, Keira Scharf, Jane Yi, Michaela Harpster, Kasie Peterson
Key newcomers: Rachel Fedorko, Kyle Gooding, Lyndsey Reed
