High school golf programs looking to overcome inexperience

The State College boys’ golf team may lose last year’s district champion and runner-up, but hope for another run in district play is high.
The Little Lions, along with the Lady Little Lions, Bellefonte boys and girls, Philipsburg-Osceola boys and girls, Penns Valley boys and St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, are just getting their 2016 campaign underway.
A lot of teams face the same hurdles — inexperience, short game growing pains and golf course familiarity, to name a few.
But they’re looking to rise above any issues.
For the Little Lions, a key to that will be senior Christian Friberg.
Friberg, the individual district champion as a freshman, took the past couple years to focus on baseball, but has returned to the team.
And coach Greg Wilson is happy for it.
Friberg, a regular 70s shooter, is State College’s team leader, and “is always a threat,” according to Wilson.
“He’s kind of like Phil Mickelson,” Wilson said of the left-handed long ball hitter. “He’s not afraid of taking a chance. ... He’s kind of a stud, so if he puts it together this year he’ll have a shot at an individual district championship.”
Wilson is also looking for notable contributions from Tyler Nordblom, Ryan Battista and Alex Stewart.
Stewart, a junior, will be the team’s No. 4, while Nordblom and Battista, both sophomores, are State College’s No. 2 and 3.
As freshmen, Nordblom and Battista shot in the mid-90s. Now, they shoot low-80s.
“Things are looking good,” Wilson said. “We don’t have the powerhouse we had last year, but coming into districts you never know.”
State College girls
Ken Miller, State College’s girls’ golf coach, doesn’t think his team will light the course on fire this season.
“It’s going to be an average year I’m sure,” Miller said. “We’re going to be OK. We’re not going to be threatening for any postseason play.”
Miller said the team has a couple newcomers and seniors, but specifically mentioned freshman Alex Voight-Shelley.
Voight-Shelley, a member on the Philadelphia Junior Tour, has recorded wins against some of the top competition in the youth circuit.
Miller believes this experience will help her propel the Lady Little Lions.
“She’s a youngster but she’s talented,” Miller said. “She’s got to get stronger for her to really compete. ... But the rudimentary part of it and the ABC’s of her game, she’s right there.”
P-O boys
After an 18-0 campaign, the Mounties return all of last year’s letterwinners.
Consider P-O a district title contender.
The Mounties bring back Carter Fischer, Payton Guelich, Tyler Singer and Jared Anderson, and introduce Brandon Singer and Ky Bender.
Fischer, who made it to the state tournament in 2015, will figure to be a major player in 2016, and P-O coach Jordan Albright believes he can help lead the team.
“He knows what it’s like to make it far,” the first-year coach said.
Albright said the golfers have set certain goals for this season: they want to repeat as Mountain League champions, make a run at districts, and place as many individuals as possible in states.
All of that could be possible with the talent P-O has.
Albright said it’s a “blessing” to have not only Fischer, but also Guelich, Anderson and Tyler Singer return.
“They know how to win,” Albright said. “They play as a team.”
Penns Valley boys
In Chris Dobson’s first year coaching the Rams, he expects quite a bit from the team’s pair of seniors.
David Krum and Patrick Slavinsky return to a young Penns Valley squad, filled with sophomore potential. Ryan Johnson was a letterwinner as a freshman, while classmates Cameron Shaffer and Calvin Russell are newcomers to the team.
Dobson said that Penns Valley (1-5 last season) will lean on Krum and Slavinsky’s experience, especially when it comes to tournaments.
“Your seniors have been there and played those courses,” Dobson said. “They can provide a little insight on each course, like when’s a good time to lay up and when’s a good time to go for it.”
St. Joseph’s
Wolves coach Adam Corson is excited for his team that returns six letterwinners and loses only one contributor from last year.
Corson, entering his second season at the helm, exuded confidence when speaking on the Wolves’ individual prospects in tournament play.
“I feel like we’re heading in the right direction,” the coach said.
St. Joseph’s (7-4 last season) has two girls — Anna Aiello returning and Sophia Mochan newly joining. Corson believes both could work their way into competing for individual honors.
The coach also identified Jack Mangene and Matt Steyers as leaders of the group. Mangene and Steyers, both contributors on the Wolves basketball and baseball teams, have a wealth of experience that gives Corson confidence.
“Their mental toughness,” Corson said, “knowing that they play other sports and are well-grounded in who they are really gives them an edge over everyone else as far as tools that can get their scores better.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Bellefonte boys
Head coach: Kevin Harman (6th season)
Assistant coach: John Zimmerman
Last season: 7-4
Key losses: Darren Heeman, Hunter Knisely, Gehrig Schuster, Dan Zimmerman
Returning letterwinners: Jordan Emely, Brandon Hearn, Cameron McKee
Key newcomers: Adam Armstrong, Payne McCartney
Bellefonte girls
Head coach: Jayme Zimmerman (3rd season)
Assistant coach: Jay Zimmerman
Last season: 6-0
Key losses: Emily Sinclair, Paige Urban, Kady Stotder
Returning letterwinner: Cassie Vogel
Key newcomers: Sarah Irvin, Savannah Liliedahl, Halle Mitchell, Steph Liliedahl
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy
Head coach: Adam Corson (2nd season)
Last season: 7-4
Key losses: Shawn Beattie
Returning letterwinners: Jack Mangene, Matt Steyers, Nick Shearer, Adam Kurtz, Anna Aiello, William Musick
Key newcomers: Ryan Peachey, RJ Marsh, Nick DeCarmine, Jason Thomas, Sophia Mochan
State College boys
Head coach: Greg Wilson (2nd season)
Assistant coach: James Schaper
Last season: 44-10
Key losses: Matthew Robert, Ben Gelenberg, Erik Isola, John Poissant, Trey Gattis, Jeff Irwin
Returning letterwinners: Christian Friberg, Tyler Nordblom, Alex Stewart, Ryan Battista, Max Walker, Matthew Tomczuk, Joel Prisk
State College girls
Head coach: Ken Miller (15th season)
Assistant coach: Ann Colligan
Key losses: Ashley Stewart
Returning letterwinners: Maddie Czekaj, Kristen Nodell, Jamie Bachman, Sydney Brooks
Key newcomer: Alex Voight-Shelley
Penns Valley
Head coach: Chris Dobson (1st season)
Last season: 1-5
Returning letterwinners: David Krum, Patrick Slavinsky
Philipsburg-Osceola boys
Head coach: Jordan Albright (1st season)
Last season: 18-0
Returning letterwinners: Carter Fischer, Payton Guelich, Tyler Singer, Jared Anderson
Key newcomers: Brandon Singer, Ky Bender
