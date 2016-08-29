BEA battled tested, ready for upcoming season

4:36 State College's Isaac Messner gives his Make-A-Wish Pause

0:42 Rosie's Pierogies

0:52 These self-healing textiles could be the cloak of invincibility of the future

2:32 Scott Kelly calls NASA astronaut who beat his space record

3:35 McSorley named Penn State quarterback

0:38 Jerry Sandusky attorney Al Lindsay speaks

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

0:45 Woman charged in Penn State professor's death.

0:40 Celebrity Chef Farm to Table

1:29 How soon-to-be kindergarten students are prepared for school