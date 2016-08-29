BEA battled tested, ready for upcoming season

Last year’s record — 5-13-1 — wasn’t ideal for the Eagles.
And according to coach Jason Bair, it wasn’t truly indicative of the year BEA had.
In 2015, the Eagles played in 10 overtime games and only lost on one occasion by two goals or more.
So they were pretty much in every game?
“Every game,” Bair said with emphasis.
In 2016, he’s looking for his team to get over that hump.
Juniors Jared Gettig and Seth Koleno are captains for BEA, and Bair expects them to build off of their promising sophomore campaigns.
“I’m hoping and banking on that the experience that they gained last year will help them do an even better job this year,” Bair said.
The Eagles will have someone relatively new in net. BEA loses three key letterwinners, including 2015 starting goalkeeper Alex Boyer.
However, Boyer went down with an injury last season, and for the final five games, Hunter Etters stepped in.
Etters, now a junior, was effective in his short stint, and helped guide the Eagles to the semifinals of districts.
“He enters this year a whole lot more comfortable, and it’s not brand new for him,” Bair said. “There’s really not a bigger stage for our team than going into districts, and he did an outstanding job there.”
Perhaps the Eagles can make another run in 2016.
Bald Eagle Area
Head coach: Jason Bair (17th season)
Assistant coaches: Dan Walter, Clint Corman, Evan Gettig
Last season: 5-13-1
Key losses: Alex Boyer, Chris Dunklebarger, Cole Morey
Returning letterwinners: Seth Koleno, Jared Gettig, Joey Gates, Dylan Zink, Garrett Giedroc, Anton Fatula, Clayton Giedroc, Trent Donley, Carson Spence, Austin Huyett, Hunter Etters, Mitchell Jenkins
Key newcomers: Luke Bloom, Tim Durachko, Noah Hockenberry, Peter Van Cise, Dylan Hess
