P-O isn’t the only team that believes it can win the Mountain League.
Bellefonte coach Scott Martz said that’s all his players have been talking about in the preseason’s first few practices.
“They’re talking Mountain League championship and district title,” Martz said. “That’s what they want. ... They have those goals, and I didn’t really have to set them.”
The Red Raiders, who were 13-7 in 2015, lost six players to graduation, including scoring threats Nate Shippee and Deon Furfaro.
However, Martz expects junior Daniel Catchmark to carry much of the offensive load.
The coach said Catchmark wasn’t as aggressive last season, at first allowing the seniors and juniors to do most of the attacking.
That changed toward the end of the 2015 campaign, and Catchmark looks poised for a breakout year.
“It came to a point where we needed someone to step up and score some goals for us, and he just asserted himself more,” Martz said. “He knows he’s the man right now. He’s got to be the guy to put the ball in the net for us.”
As for the season outlook, the Red Raiders are looking for at least 12 wins.
“But we also believe we can contend for the Mountain League championship, make districts, and go as far as we can there,” Martz said.
Bellefonte
Head coach: Scott Martz (13th season)
Assistant coaches: John Boatman, Mark Williams, Andrew Weigold
Last season: 13-7
Key losses: Finn Nixdorf, Nate Shippee, Deon Furfaro, Gunner Eble, Ben Herr, Joe Sheckler
Returning letterwinners: Daniel Simmon, Noah Gaus, Alex Horner, Wilson Miller, Daniel Catchmark, Josh Gaus, Noah Nadalsky, Mitchel Shutika, Zach Stone
Key newcomers: Joe Maggs, Evan Nyquist, Andrew Sharp, Chris Persiko, Brandon Pacella, Ryan Houser
Comments