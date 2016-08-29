Local school to have varsity soccer team for first time since 2008

CCCA will have a varsity boys’ soccer team for the first time since 2008 — and head coach Robert Maholic is eager to get started.
The Bulldogs have played an exhibition schedule the past few years, sometimes not having enough players to compete. But now, CCCA has exactly enough players to field a starting lineup — 11.
“We don’t have much,” Maholic said. “But we’re trying to rebuild.”
The past four years CCCA has had players consistently on the team, whether it was varsity or not. Seniors Drew Ezanko and Jacob Berzaf, along with sophomore Daniel Witherite, will have all played for the Bulldogs for four years.
CCCA’s league allows teams to field players from seventh-12th grade.
As for the rest of the team, Maholic is working with a new-to-soccer senior, two freshmen and five seventh-graders.
“We’re such a young group,” Maholic said. “We don’t know how we’re going to be. But we’re excited.”
Centre County Christian Academy
Head coach: Robert Maholic (fifth season)
Returning letterwinners: Drew Ezanko, Jacob Berzaf, Daniel Witherite, Chad Weaver, Isaiah Smith
