A Mountain League title always seems to evade the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola boys’ soccer coach Shawn Inlow doesn’t think that will happen this year.
With flexibility in the midfield, depth at goalkeeper, and a new turf facility, P-O could be a force to be reckoned with in the Mountain League.
“I expect to run rampant on the Mountain League, and to win the Mountain League,” Inlow said. “This year, we’re going to be a problem for people.”
Definitely confident for a team that loses its top goalscorer — striker Austin Krise (47 career goals) graduated.
But Inlow believes the Mounties will actually score more goals this season than they did last.
For starters, the coach thinks their new turf field will provide an advantage.
“It will change the way we approach,” Inlow said. “We will be a different team. Folks coming in will have a different experience.”
P-O, 10-5-3 last year with a 9-3-2 mark in Mountain League play, finished second in the league to Huntingdon (12-1-1).
But Inlow thinks the Mounties can overtake the Bearcats with increased fitness, using the width of their 70x116 field.
With Krise gone, P-O will switch from a lone-striker formation of 4-5-1 to a more traditional 4-4-2, with the two fullbacks getting up the field in attacking support.
Micah Shively and Reece Yarger will serve as overlapping wingbacks, and Inlow said the duo “attack with big grins on their faces.”
In addition, junior Montgomery Tew will work the attacking midfield, and classmate Curtis Rowles will roam as a dynamic holding midfielder.
Inlow trusts that this high-octane look will deliver.
“We’ve got to work our fitness up to a peak so we can play the way we want to play,” the coach said. “If we play right, we’ll run them off the ledge.”
Philipsburg-Osceola
Head coach: Shawn Inlow (10th season)
Assistant coaches: Tom Petro, Neal Parks, Mike Sypa
Last season: 10-5-3
Key loss: Austin Krise
Returning letterwinners: Micah Shively, Ben Handel, Max Wittlinger, Christian Snyder, Reece Yarger, Curtis Rowles, Montgomery Tew, Ulysses Saldana, Noah Adams, Foxx Curley, Brady Bizzarri, Jaylen Johnson, Ethan Pryde, James Tew, Jeremy Aultman
Key newcomers: Jarod Koleno, Thomas Kovalick, Aaron Parks, Matthew Farrell, Kyle Godin, Dalton Kristofits, Brandon Singer
