Rams coach Scott Case hasn’t set a certain standard when it comes to wins this year.
Instead, he’s taking a different approach.
“If you start with the goal of having a great season — and that’s from the participant’s perspective of having fun — then you can build from there,” Case said. “That’s my goal. That’s our goal. And that’ll lead into winning matches.”
The Rams lost seven letterwinners to graduation after a season in which they went 6-11-1.
Key returners include Jared Kines, Alex Gretok, Jakob Daniels and Nate Gillespie. Kines was the team’s goalkeeper last season, while Gretok and Gillespie played in the midfield and Daniels was a defender.
However, at this point in the preseason Case isn’t sure where they’ll be positioned on the field.
“They’ll be playing where I need them to play,” he said with a laugh.
Regardless of where they’re at, Case still expects a lot out of those core four.
“Those guys are getting ready to step into leadership, varsity roles,” Case said. “You just keep cultivating the next starting 11.”
Penns Valley
Head coach: Scott Case (20th season)
Assistant coaches: Tim Rogers, Ken Gore
Last season: 6-11-1
Key losses: Zach Homan, Jeffrey Luse, Burton Peese, Jonas Smucker, Curtis Swartz, John Statham, Zeke (Ender) Warren
Returning letterwinners: Maxton Case, Stephen Gover, Christian Walker, McKinley Yarrington, Jakob Daniels, Nate Gillespie, Jared Kines, Sam Kupp, Alex Gretok
