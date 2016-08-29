State College’s Friberg wins Sinking Valley Interscholastic Invitational

State College’s Christian Friberg shot a 3-under 69 to finish first individually at the Sinking Valley Interscholastic Invitational at Sinking Valley Country Club on Monday.
The Little Lions and Philipsburg-Osceola tied for second as a team with scores of 237. Altoona White won with a team score of 229.
Alex Stewart shot an 81 and Ryan Battista recorded an 87 for State College.
Carter Fischer shot 75, followed by Tyler Singer (79) and Payton Guelich (83) for the Mounties. Fischer finished fifth individually.
Comments