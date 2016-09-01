State College girls’ golf finishes first

The State College girls’ golf team finished first overall at the Coudersport Invitational on Thursday.
The Lady Little Lions recorded a team score of 272, edging Cameron County’s second-place 279. Smithport, Kane and Coudersport finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.
State College freshman Alex Voight-Shelley was the individual medalist, shooting an 84. Also landing in the top-five was Kristen Nodell (third, 93) and Kaylee Richards (fifth, 95).
Rounding out the Lady Little Lions were Jamie Bachman (105) and Maddie Czekaj (110).
