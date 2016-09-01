High School Sports

September 1, 2016 11:01 PM

State College girls’ golf finishes first

From CDT staff reports

COUDERSPORT

The State College girls’ golf team finished first overall at the Coudersport Invitational on Thursday.

The Lady Little Lions recorded a team score of 272, edging Cameron County’s second-place 279. Smithport, Kane and Coudersport finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

State College freshman Alex Voight-Shelley was the individual medalist, shooting an 84. Also landing in the top-five was Kristen Nodell (third, 93) and Kaylee Richards (fifth, 95).

Rounding out the Lady Little Lions were Jamie Bachman (105) and Maddie Czekaj (110).

