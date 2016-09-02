High School Sports

September 2, 2016 6:29 PM

High school football scoreboard: Week 2

Check back all night for updates from all of Centre County’s football teams in action.

<hr width="300">7 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area

0

at Philipsburg-Osceola

0

Game notes:

<hr width="300">7 p.m.

Bellefonte

0

at Huntingdon

0

Bellefonte game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Ryne Gery on Twitter for live updates from this game, @rgery.

<hr width="300">7 p.m.

Clearfield

0

at Penns Valley

0

Game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Gordon Brunskill on Twitter for live updates from this game, @gordonCDT.

<hr width="300">7 p.m.

Fairfield

0

at St. Joseph’s

0

Game notes: Follow CDT sports writer John McGonigal on Twitter for live updates from this game, @jmcgonigal9.

<hr width="300">7 p.m.

State College

0

at McCaskey

0

Game notes: Follow LancasterOnline.com’s Joel Schreiner on Twitter for live updates from this game, @joelschreiner.

