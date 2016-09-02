High school football scoreboard: Week 2

<hr width="300">7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area
0
at Philipsburg-Osceola
0
Game notes:
<hr width="300">7 p.m.
Bellefonte
0
at Huntingdon
0
Bellefonte game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Ryne Gery on Twitter for live updates from this game, @rgery.
<hr width="300">7 p.m.
Clearfield
0
at Penns Valley
0
Game notes: Follow CDT sports writer Gordon Brunskill on Twitter for live updates from this game, @gordonCDT.
<hr width="300">7 p.m.
Fairfield
0
at St. Joseph’s
0
Game notes: Follow CDT sports writer John McGonigal on Twitter for live updates from this game, @jmcgonigal9.
<hr width="300">7 p.m.
State College
0
at McCaskey
0
Game notes: Follow LancasterOnline.com’s Joel Schreiner on Twitter for live updates from this game, @joelschreiner.
Comments